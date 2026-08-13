Monarch Air Group, LLC: Monarch Air Group Joins Select Group of ARGUS Certified Charter Brokers Worldwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Monarch Air Group, a leading on-demand private jet charter provider, has achieved ARGUS Certified Broker status, further reinforcing the company's commitment to safety, transparency, and excellence in private aviation.

Unlike the ARGUS Registered Broker status, the ARGUS certified broker rating recognizes charter providers that successfully complete a comprehensive on-site, third-party audit evaluating their operational procedures, broker training, safety verification processes, and client-facing practices.

"Safety has always been our highest priority," said Cade Kaftel, VP of Charter Sales at Monarch Air Group. "Achieving ARGUS Certified Broker status provides our clients with independent verification that our processes, training, and standards have been thoroughly evaluated by one of the most respected organizations in business aviation."

The certification process included a multi-week review requiring the submission of hundreds of pages of documentation detailing Monarch's internal procedures, including how the company verifies charter operators, trains brokers, and manages client agreements. Following the document review, ARGUS auditors conducted an in-person, line-by-line audit at Monarch's headquarters to validate the company's practices and compliance.

As private aviation continues to grow, third-party safety verification has become increasingly important for clients seeking confidence in the charter booking process. "In today's environment, clients expect more than promises, they want independent validation," added Kaftel, "ARGUS certification gives them additional confidence that safety is at the center of every charter we arrange."

ARGUS is widely recognized throughout the private aviation industry for its independent safety auditing programs, with many clients specifically seeking ARGUS-audited providers when selecting aircraft. By achieving ARGUS Certified Broker status, Monarch further strengthens its position among a select group of charter brokerages committed to independent safety oversight and operational excellence.

About Monarch Air Group

Monarch Air Group is a leading on-demand private jet charter provider based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida since 2005. Clients include families, business people, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and discerning individuals across the globe. Monarch is also proudly involved in rescue, emergency relief, and humanitarian efforts worldwide, redefining private aviation with a focus on precision, comfort, and safety.

Media Contact:

Christine Liriano, Director of Public Relations & Marketing

CL@monarchairgroup.com

(954) 829-3200

SOURCE: Monarch Air Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/monarch-air-group-joins-select-group-of-argus-certified-charter-brokers-world-1206664