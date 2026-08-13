Eco Minerals, Inc.: Eco Minerals Appoints Christopher Bauer as President of Deep Sea Vision, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Appointment strengthens leadership of Eco Minerals' commercial subsea survey platform and supports continued operational expansion

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Eco Minerals, Inc. ("Eco Minerals" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based company developing capabilities to support the potential future exploration and development of subsea mineral resources, today announced the appointment of Christopher Bauer as President of Deep Sea Vision, LLC ("DSV"), its wholly owned commercial subsea survey and offshore services subsidiary, effective August 1, 2026.

Mr. Bauer, a marine construction and subsea operations executive, will lead DSV's day-to-day business and operations as DSV expands its commercial survey capabilities and offshore operating platform, including through the deployment of advanced autonomous underwater vehicle ("AUV") systems. In this role, Mr. Bauer will be responsible for AUV mission planning, mobilization, offshore execution, equipment readiness, vendor management, strategic planning, and oversight of DSV personnel, contractors, consultants, and vessel operators.

DSV provides deep-ocean survey, mapping, data-acquisition, and data-processing services using AUVs and specialized offshore equipment. DSV serves commercial, governmental, and scientific customers and provides operational capabilities supporting Eco Minerals' broader subsea mineral exploration strategy.

About Christopher Bauer

Mr. Bauer brings more than a decade of senior operational leadership in the marine construction and subsea services industry. Before joining DSV, he held progressively senior positions at Ballard Marine Construction LLC, a heavy civil marine construction company, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Operations. In that role, he was responsible for operational leadership, profit-and-loss performance, and strategic growth across the company's Eastern Region, with oversight of multiple geographic areas, regional offices, and a specialized robotics and survey division. Mr. Bauer holds an Associate of Science in Natural Resources from Fox Valley Technical College.

Management Commentary

Tony Romeo, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Minerals, said: "We are delighted to welcome Chris as President of Deep Sea Vision. His extensive operational leadership in marine construction and subsea services, including managing complex offshore programs and a dedicated robotics and survey division, aligns directly with DSV's commercial operating platform and planned expansion. As we continue to expand our commercial survey business and offshore capabilities, Chris's experience executing complex marine projects and leading high-performing teams will support our long-term strategy of building a high-quality U.S.-based subsea exploration and survey company."

Mr. Bauer said: "I am honored to join Eco Minerals and lead Deep Sea Vision at such an important stage in the Company's growth. DSV has established a strong reputation in commercial subsea survey operations and offshore execution, and I look forward to building on that foundation by expanding our operational capabilities, supporting our customers, and delivering safe, efficient, and reliable execution. I am excited to work alongside Tony Romeo and the entire team to strengthen DSV's position as a provider of deep-ocean survey and offshore services while supporting Eco Minerals' broader strategic objectives."

About Eco Minerals, Inc.

Eco Minerals is a U.S.-based company developing the regulatory, technical, and operational capabilities needed for the potential future exploration and development of subsea mineral resources. Eco Minerals has submitted an application to NOAA and has conducted engineering, technical planning, and other preparatory activities related to potential future exploration of polymetallic nodule resources in areas of the Pacific Ocean. For more information, please visit www.ecominerals.com.

About Deep Sea Vision, an Eco Minerals Company

Deep Sea Vision, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eco Minerals, Inc., providing deep-ocean survey capabilities operated from shore or vessel. DSV's experienced operations personnel and integrated systems deliver quality-controlled data tailored to each customer's operational requirements. For more information, please visit www.deepseavision.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning DSV's planned expansion of its commercial survey capabilities and offshore operating platform, the deployment and integration of subsea equipment, future customer engagements, and Eco Minerals' broader exploration strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to equipment performance and availability, vessel and personnel availability, customer demand, operational execution, regulatory approvals, financing requirements, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Eco Minerals undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media Contact:

Eco Minerals, Inc.

Email: PR@ecominerals.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

Direct: 305-341-9451

Email: ECOM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Eco Minerals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eco-minerals-appoints-christopher-bauer-as-president-of-deep-sea-vision-a-wholly-1206705