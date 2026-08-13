Zoe Financial: Study Shows That "Best Places to Retire" Lists Miss Where Retirees Actually Go

Zoe Financial's 2026 Retirement Study finds that popular retirement rankings often miss where Americans are actually moving to retire. The research paper was built using real Census migration and IRS income data across 126 U.S. destinations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Zoe Financial , a digital wealth platform that connects people with vetted financial advisors nationwide, published its 2026 Retirement Study on where Americans are actually retiring. The study compares real migration and income data against 10 major "best places to retire" rankings, including those from WalletHub, U.S. News, Forbes, and Kiplinger.

The findings tell a different story than most retirement lists. Several cities that regularly top "best places to retire" rankings, including Sioux Falls, Fargo, Casper, Pittsburgh, and Des Moines, are actually losing residents age 60 and older every year, according to Census data. Meanwhile, small towns that rarely appear on any list are gaining retirees fast.

"Retirement is one of the top reasons people come to us to find an advisor," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, CEO & Founder at Zoe Financial. "So we wanted to know if the commonly recommended places for retirement are actually where people go once they retire. The data told us they often aren't. People are quietly moving somewhere else."

Key findings from the study include:

Several cities that dominate national "best places to retire" lists, including Sioux Falls, Fargo, Casper, and Pittsburgh, show net outflows of residents 60 and older every year.

Hertford, North Carolina, ranks first out of all 126 destinations studied, gaining 86 older adults per 1,000 residents every year.

Palm Coast, Florida, and Ridgeland, South Carolina also rank in the top three, gaining 71 and 61 older adults per 1,000 residents each year.

Where wealthy households move and where retirees move are often two different maps.

Affordable and tax-friendly is not the same as popular with retirees. Some of the most recommended low-cost cities show the same net outflow pattern.

"Being affordable or well-known isn't the same as being where people actually want to spend retirement," Garcia-Amaya added.

The full study, including data on all 126 destinations, is free to explore at https://findanadvisor.com/retirement-planning/where-to-retire .

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial is a digital wealth platform with a mission to help people grow and protect their wealth. Zoe combines technology with hands-on human support to match each client with a financial advisor suited to their specific situation. Zoe's matching service is free of charge, and clients pay their advisor only if they choose to move forward. Learn more at https://findanadvisor.com/ .

Disclosures:

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Clients should consult with their own financial, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions.

Zoe Financial connects clients with independent, fiduciary financial advisors who have been screened for credentials (CFP, CFA, or CPA), a minimum of five years of experience, clean regulatory records, and absence of commission-based compensation. Advisors are further assessed on subject-matter expertise, investment process, and client experience before admission to the network.

Zoe receives a referral fee (15-35% of the advisor's fees) only upon a successful client match. This vetting process does not guarantee advisor performance, suitability, or future conduct. Clients should conduct their own due diligence before engaging any advisor. This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, tax, or legal advice.

CONTACT:

Carolina Padilla

press@zoefin.com

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/study-shows-that-%22best-places-to-retire%22-lists-miss-where-retirees-a-1206750