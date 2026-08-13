Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Amex Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has officially filed the Project Notice for the proposed Perron Gold Mine with Québec's Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP).

The filing of the Project Notice represents another significant milestone in advancing the Perron Gold Project toward commercial production. It formally initiates Québec's environmental assessment process for the proposed mine and reflects the Company's continued execution of its development strategy. The Project Notice provides government authorities with a comprehensive overview of the proposed mining operation, including the underground mine, surface infrastructure, environmental setting and overall project design.

"The submission of the Project Notice is another important step as we move toward developing one of Canada's premier high-grade gold projects," said Victor Cantore, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amex Gold Mining. "Responsible mine development begins long before construction. Our team has invested considerable effort in environmental studies, engineering and community engagement, and we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Indigenous communities, local stakeholders and government authorities as we advance Perron through the next stages of development."

Following its review of the Project Notice, the MELCCFP will issue a directive outlining the information to be included in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The Company has already initiated preparation of the EIA through ongoing environmental baseline studies, engineering, technical evaluations and stakeholder engagement activities.

The proposed mine is based on the positive Feasibility Study released earlier this year and contemplates a high-grade underground mining operation with mineral processing at an existing regional mill. This development strategy is designed to leverage Perron's exceptional grade while reducing initial capital requirements and accelerating the path toward commercial production.

Key highlights of the Feasibility Study include:

Phase 1 Proven and Probable reserves of 1,989 Mt at 12.1 g/t

Low initial capital cost estimate of $193.9M. During the pre-production period $68.1M of revenue is generated which could offset some capital required

Average annual gold production of 147,000 oz gold (Au) at an All in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of US$910/oz Au

Pre-tax NPV of $1,976M and After-tax NPV of $1,127M

Pre-tax IRR of 160.4% and After-tax IRR of 114.6%

Cumulative Pre-tax Undiscounted Net Free Cash Flow of $2,492M and Cumulative After-tax Undiscounted Net Free Cash Flow of $1,436M

Pre-tax payback period of 0.4 years and After-tax payback period of 0.5 years

Note: The Perron FS incorporates the latest Mineral Resource Estimate (2025 MRE - released May 21, 2025). The previous assumes a gold price of US$3,500/oz and a CA$/US$ exchange rate of 1.38:1.

In parallel with the environmental assessment process, Amex continues to advance construction of its fully permitted 40,000-tonne bulk sample program. The bulk sample will generate valuable geological, geotechnical, metallurgical and operational information while further supporting future mine development and optimization.

The Company expects the Project Notice to be made publicly available by the MELCCFP following completion of its administrative review process. Once published by the Ministry, Amex will also make the document available on its website under the Perron Project section, providing shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders with convenient access to the filing.

About Amex

Amex Gold Mining Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project. It is located in the territory of Valcanton in northern Quebec, approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda.

The Perron Project in Quebec consists of 183 contiguous claims for a surface area of 65.72 km². The project hosts several zones of high-grade gold mineralization, VMS mineralization and 'hybrid' gold-rich VMS mineralization. When combined with the adjacent and contiguous Perron West Project and Abbotsford and Hepburn Projects (including additional claims acquired through staking) in Ontario, the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 570.94 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 30 minutes from an airport, and approximately 6.5 km from the Town of Normétal. Being in close proximity to several processing plants owned by major gold producers also constitutes a strategic advantage.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Aaron Stone, P.Geo (OGQ - 2170, PGO - 3708), Vice President Exploration of the Company, acting as a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this News Release including, but not limited to those describing the impact of the foregoing on the Perron Gold Project economics, results of the feasibility study for the Phase 1 development of the Perron Gold Project announced by Amex Gold Mining Inc. ("Amex" or the "Company") on April 13, 2026 (the "Feasibility Study" or "FS") (as such results are commented in the text of this News Release), including CAPEX, OPEX, NPV and IRR, the estimated value of the Perron Gold Project, operations development scenarios for the Perron Gold Project, commercial and technical parameters, the attractive economics for the Perron Gold Project, LOM plans, the Company's intended marketing strategy, market trends, future gold prices, the impact of the Perron Gold Project on the local communities, including job creation, the projected annual production of the Company's operations, the timelines and costs related to the various initiatives, deliverables and milestones described in this News Release and their expected results, the Company's expected financial and operational performance, the nature of relationships with stakeholders such as the local community including the Abitibiwinni First Nation, Mineral Resource estimates (including assumptions and estimates used in preparing the Mineral Resource estimates), the general business and operational outlook of the Company, the Company's future growth and business prospects, and those statements which are discussed elsewhere in the News Release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this News Release.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation at estimated prices of the equipment supporting the production, assumed sale prices for gold, the accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates, future currency exchange rates and interest rates, political and regulatory stability, prices of commodity and production costs, the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms, sustained labour stability, stability in financial and capital markets, availability of equipment and critical supplies, spare parts and consumables, various tax assumptions, CAPEX and OPEX estimates, the Perron Gold Project permits' status, all economic and operational projections relating to the project, local infrastructures, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, delays in the scheduled delivery times of equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the gold mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on www.sedarplus.ca. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309462

Source: Amex Gold Mining Inc.