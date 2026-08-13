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PR Newswire
13.08.2026 13:12 Uhr
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DoGo Power Wins EUPD Research's 2026 Top Innovation Award in Europe

BONN, Germany, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoGo Power has been presented with the 2026 Top Innovation Award by EUPD Research, a leading European research authority, for its fully self-developed 4S grid-forming energy storage technology. The honor marks official industry recognition of DoGo Power's innovation capabilities.

EUPD Research is one of the most credible third-party research and certification bodies in the global photovoltaic and energy storage sector, with a research network spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Launched to honor manufacturers that have made outstanding progress in driving energy transition and sustained innovation, the Top Innovation Award commends exceptional technical strength and breakthrough innovative achievements, and serves as a core benchmark for measuring the technological innovation excellence of new energy enterprises.

The award-winning 4S grid-forming energy storage technology, fully developed in-house by DoGo Power, is a key technical system built for new power systems. It deeply integrates four core components: the Energy Management System (EMS), Power Management System (PMS), Power Conversion System (PCS) and Battery Management System (BMS). By simulating the operating characteristics of synchronous generators through algorithms, the technology can independently establish grid voltage and frequency references, effectively addressing grid stability challenges brought by high-penetration renewable energy integration. Meanwhile, supported by AI-powered multi-source collaborative scheduling algorithms, it realizes adaptive optimization across PV-storage-diesel-grid operating scenarios and cost-efficient grid-tied and off-grid operation, strengthening grid support capacity while ensuring the economic efficiency of system operation.

Against the backdrop of accelerating global energy transition and faster construction of new power systems, DoGo Power will continue to deepen its focus on the smart grid-forming energy storage technology track. The company will drive industrial upgrading through technological innovation, work with global partners to advance the low-carbon transition of the energy mix, and fulfill its corporate mission of "Lighting Up the World".

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dogo-power-wins-eupd-researchs-2026-top-innovation-award-in-europe-302850789.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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