New Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - BlueRose Publishers announces the release of Covid-19 Pandemic: A Third Eye, a non-fiction book by public health specialist Dr. Amitav Banerjee that examines the Covid-19 pandemic through the perspectives of public health, epidemiology, scientific research, and healthcare policy. The book looks beyond the immediate events of the pandemic to consider the wider questions it raised about scientific decision-making, healthcare systems, regulation, and public health preparedness.

Figure 1. Cover of Covid-19 Pandemic: A Third Eye by Dr. Amitav Banerjee.

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As healthcare institutions and policymakers continue to assess the lessons of Covid-19, Covid-19 Pandemic: A Third Eye examines the pandemic as more than a medical emergency. The book considers how scientific evidence, public health policies, institutional responses, and public communication interact during a rapidly developing health crisis.

Presented as a collection of essays, the book discusses issues related to epidemiology, disease prevention, healthcare regulation, scientific research, and public health decision-making. It examines the challenges involved in interpreting scientific evidence and applying it to policy during circumstances in which information and understanding can change rapidly.

A significant focus of the book is the role of evidence in public health. Covid-19 Pandemic: A Third Eye considers how scientific findings inform decisions during health emergencies and examines the importance of communication, transparency, and scientific understanding in responding to widespread health threats. The book also raises questions about the relationship between scientific research, healthcare institutions, regulatory systems, and public policy.

The pandemic also highlighted the importance of preparedness and the ability of healthcare systems to respond to emerging diseases. Against this backdrop, the book looks at broader issues surrounding disease outbreaks and institutional responses, encouraging readers to consider how lessons from Covid-19 can inform approaches to future public health challenges.

Rather than focusing only on the chronology of the pandemic, Covid-19 Pandemic: A Third Eye approaches Covid-19 through a broader socio-medical perspective. Its discussions connect public health with areas such as governance, scientific communication, healthcare regulation, and public awareness, providing readers with an opportunity to examine the pandemic through multiple interconnected dimensions.

The book is intended for readers interested in public health, medicine, epidemiology, healthcare policy, scientific research, and current affairs. By bringing these subjects together, it contributes to continuing discussions about how societies can strengthen scientific literacy, healthcare preparedness, and evidence-based approaches to future health emergencies.

About the Author

Dr. Amitav Banerjee, MD, is Professor and Head of the Department of Community Medicine at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Pune. A public health specialist with post-doctoral training in epidemiology, he has more than 20 years of experience as a field epidemiologist in the Indian Armed Forces. He also headed the Mobile Epidemic Investigation Team at the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, from 2000 to 2004, investigating outbreaks of pneumonia, rubella, typhoid, food poisoning, and hepatitis in different parts of India.

The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9393388695?ref=myi_title_dp

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Source: Arc Digitech Private Limited