Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Green Arrow Resources Inc. (TSXV: GAR.H) (the "Company") today announces that the previously announced consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of five pre-consolidation shares to one post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") will become effective at the market opening on August 17, 2026.

Immediately prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 22,502,949 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 4,500,590 common shares issued and outstanding. Fractional shares of 0.5 or greater will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of common shares and fractional shares of less than 0.5 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Some slight variance is expected due to fractional rounding. The name of the Company has not changed, and the trading symbol remains "GAR.H" A new CUSIP number has been issued for the post-consolidated Shares, being 39260W300. The Company is completing the Consolidation to better position its capital structure for future corporate opportunities and potential financing activities, and to provide the Company with greater flexibility as it evaluates opportunities intended to reactivate the Company and enhance shareholder value.

Holders of shares of the Company who hold uncertificated shares (that is shares held in book-entry form and not represented by a physical share certificate), either as registered holders or beneficial owners, will have their existing book-entry account(s) electronically adjusted by the Company's transfer agent or, in the case of beneficial shareholders, by their brokerage firms, banks, trusts or other nominees that hold in street name for their benefit. Such holders generally do not need to take any additional actions to exchange their pre-consolidation shares for post-consolidation shares. If you hold your shares with such a bank, broker or other nominee, and if you have questions in this regard, you are encouraged to contact your nominee.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates will be mailed a letter of transmittal advising of the Consolidation and instructing them to surrender the share certificates representing pre-consolidation shares for replacement certificates or a direct registration advice representing their post-consolidation shares. Until surrendered for exchange, each share certificate formerly representing pre-consolidation shares will be deemed to represent the number of whole post-consolidation shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Green Arrow Resources Inc.

"Marilyn Miller"

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309428

Source: Green Arrow Resources Inc.