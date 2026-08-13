Liminatus Pharma Inc.: Liminatus Pharma Announces Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market and Extension to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement

FULLERTON, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIMN) ("Liminatus" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that its common stock was transferred from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective August 4, 2026, and that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") has granted the Company additional time to demonstrate compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

The transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market allows the Company's common stock to continue trading on Nasdaq under its existing ticker symbol, "LIMN." The Nasdaq Capital Market is one of Nasdaq's three listing tiers.

In addition, the Panel has granted the Company's request for an extension to demonstrate compliance with the applicable minimum bid price requirement. Under the Panel's decision, the Company has until September 3, 2026 to demonstrate compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

The Company intends to take the actions necessary to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement within the period granted by the Panel. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market during this period, subject to the Company's compliance with the Panel's decision and other applicable Nasdaq continued listing requirements.

"We are pleased to have completed the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market and appreciate the Panel providing the Company additional time to demonstrate compliance with the minimum bid price requirement," said Scott Dam, Chief Financial Officer of Liminatus Pharma. "Maintaining our Nasdaq listing remains an important priority as we continue executing on our corporate and clinical development strategy."

About Liminatus Pharma, Inc.

Liminatus Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company's development portfolio includes IBA101, a humanized anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody being developed as a next-generation immune-modulating cancer therapy, together with additional therapeutic assets acquired through the Company's strategic transactions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, the timing and effectiveness of actions taken to regain compliance, the Company's continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and the Company's corporate and clinical development plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement within the period granted by the Panel or maintain compliance with other applicable Nasdaq listing requirements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Kim, Chief Executive Officer

chris@liminatus.com