FREELANDER Reaches a New Milestone as FREELANDER 8 Enters Mass Production for China

CHANGSHU, China, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FREELANDER, the British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, today announced that the first mass-production vehicles of FREELANDER 8 for China have officially rolled off the assembly line at the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Changshu Manufacturing Base, which is also home to the FREELANDER Super Factory. Production for international markets is also underway. Meanwhile, test vehicles have arrived in the Middle East for local road testing, marking the next step toward the brand's market debut in Abu Dhabi this September. The milestone represents FREELANDER's transition from product development to global market readiness as preparations accelerate for its first international launch.

At the roll-off ceremony, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, highlighted the strategic importance of international markets to FREELANDER's future growth and the brand's commitment to accelerating its global expansion. The milestone event also brought together representatives from multiple leading Middle Eastern media outlets, who joined FREELANDER to witness this important moment and explore the brand's manufacturing capabilities through a factory tour, gaining first-hand insights into its product philosophy, engineering capabilities and global market strategy. Participating media representatives highlighted FREELANDER's integration of premium design, intelligent technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities as key strengths as the brand prepares for its Middle East debut.

The FREELANDER Super Factory combines Jaguar Land Rover's premium design heritage with Chery's advanced new energy vehicle technologies to support the next generation of intelligent mobility. Supported by a total investment of over 3.1 Billion USD with an additional 440 Million USD investment in new energy intelligent manufacturing upgrades, the facility incorporates advanced digital manufacturing systems, flexible production processes and enhanced quality management capabilities to support next-generation NEV production. These capabilities strengthen FREELANDER's ability to deliver premium intelligent vehicles that meet global standards, combining advanced manufacturing, rigorous quality control and continuous innovation.

The upgraded facility features more than 1,100 robots, a fully automated body shop and end-to-end digital quality traceability systems, enabling high levels of manufacturing precision and consistent product quality. Every FREELANDER 8 undergoes comprehensive validation processes, including battery sealing checks, ADAS calibration and heavy-rain simulation tests, before vehicles leave the production line. The facility also incorporates sustainable manufacturing practices, including water recycling and low-carbon production technologies, supporting FREELANDER's commitment to responsible and sustainable development.

Beyond production readiness, Middle East road testing marks another important stage in FREELANDER 8's global development programme. Test vehicles are undergoing validation across desert, coastal and urban environments to verify vehicle performance, thermal management and all-terrain capability under demanding conditions. The programme reflects FREELANDER's commitment to validating its products in real-world environments as preparations continue for the brand's entry into the region. Conducted under regional driving conditions, it will support final preparations for customer deliveries and the upcoming Abu Dhabi launch.

Another pioneering feature of its intelligent mobility experience is SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), which is available in select international markets, enabling users to remotely manage parking and vehicle summon functions through a mobile application, delivering a more convenient ownership experience. The system has been optimized for scenarios commonly encountered in the Middle East, where extreme summer temperatures can make parking and vehicle access less comfortable.

Built on the brand's three core product pillars - British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom - FREELANDER 8 represents the next chapter of Legend Reborn. Developed for the NEV era, it combines premium design, intelligent technologies and all-terrain capability for Freedom Seekers.

With mass production now underway and Middle East road testing in progress, FREELANDER is entering the next phase of its global expansion. The UAE has been selected as FREELANDER's first international launch market and will serve as a strategic gateway for the brand's future growth. The upcoming Abu Dhabi debut will mark the brand's official introduction to the Middle East, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-developed by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation.

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