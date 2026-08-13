Swiss FINMA-regulated bank expands digital asset offering to include Hyperliquid's native token as more regulated entry points into HYPE emerge

AMINA Bank AG ("AMINA"), a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach, today announced it has added trading and custody support for HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain, for its clients. As Hyperliquid has hyperscaled and more regulated entry points to HYPE emerge, institutional and professional investors holding the token increasingly require the custody standards of a licensed bank to manage it.

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AMINA Adds Trading and Custody for HYPE as Hyperliquid's Institutional Profile Gains Traction

Hyperliquid is a fully on-chain exchange for perpetual futures and spot trading, matching buyers and sellers directly on-chain at speeds comparable to centralised exchanges. Hyperliquid currently processes roughly 70% of all on-chain perpetual futures volume across decentralised platforms.

Hyperliquid's growing institutional profile reflects a wider embedding of crypto into traditional finance. In March 2026, S&P Dow Jones Indices licensed the S&P 500 index to TradeXYZ for a perpetual futures contract trading on Hyperliquid, the first licensed perpetual derivative contract based on the index. Regulated investment products built around HYPE have followed a similar trajectory: Bitwise launched a spot HYPE exchange-traded fund (BHYP) in the U.S. in May 2026, and has since added a Hyperliquid staking exchange-traded product on Deutsche Börse Xetra in Europe.

"Hyperliquid's ability to match trades atomically on-chain, at speeds comparable to centralized exchanges, closes the gap between the transparency of decentralised markets and the execution quality they're used to from traditional venues," said Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer, AMINA. "As the separation between traditional and digital finance continues to shrink, projects like Hyperliquid are pushing the boundaries in a meaningful way. Adding HYPE gives AMINA's clients regulated access to one of the most active and in-demand venues in decentralised finance, with the custody standards they expect from a bank."

AMINA clients can now trade and custody HYPE with no volume caps or trading limits, alongside the security and governance clients expect from a traditional banking partner. Support covers HYPE on Hyperliquid's EVM-compatible environment (HyperEVM); staking and native HyperCore functionality are not included in this offering.

Disclaimer: This publication constitutes advertising and marketing material within the meaning of Art. 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA) and Art. 95 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance (FinSO). Where products are advertised, the relevant product documentation, if required or available, can be accessed on AMINA's website or obtained free of charge upon request. Any additional information or documents made available for purposes other than marketing are subject to the specific terms and conditions applicable to such materials. All information and documents provided via this publication are for informational purposes only. AMINA Bank AG ("AMINA") is a Swiss bank, authorized and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). AMINA is authorized and regulated in Switzerland. Products and services described in this publication may not be registered, approved, offered or available in all jurisdictions and may be subject to legal and regulatory restrictions. Nothing in this publication constitutes investment, legal, tax, or other professional advice. This publication does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation to buy or sell any financial instrument, nor does it constitute financial advice, in any jurisdiction where such activity would be unlawful. Investments and financial instruments involve risks, including the possible loss of capital. Risks may include market, liquidity, currency, counterparty, operational and, where applicable, digital-asset or technology risks. Any investment decision should be made only after reviewing the relevant product documentation and obtaining independent advice where appropriate. AMINA's products, services, information and materials contained within this publication may not be available, offered or distributed to residents of certain jurisdictions. Recipients are responsible for informing themselves about, and complying with, any applicable legal, regulatory or sales restrictions in their jurisdiction. Please consult AMINA's terms and conditions or applicable sales restrictions relating to the products or services in question for further information.

About AMINA Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA"). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets ("ADGM") Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") of ADGM. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"). In October 2025, the firm's Type 1 license was further approved for uplift to include digital asset dealing services for Professional Investors under Hong Kong's digital asset regulatory framework. In October 2025, AMINA (Austria) AG ("AMINA EU") received its CASP license from Austria's Financial Market Authority ("FMA") under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. In 2025, AMINA won 'Institutional Digital Asset Innovation of the Year' at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards 2025. AMINA was most recently recognised as 'Best Digital Challenger Private Banks' by FT Live's PWM Wealth Tech Awards.

To learn more about AMINA, visit www.aminagroup.com

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Contacts:

aminabank@wachsman.com

Wachsman