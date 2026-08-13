Black Book Research: Military Health IT Enters Its Post-EHR Era as AI, Readiness and Battlefield Care Drive the Next Federal Technology Wave

Black Book's 13th annual Military/DOW Health Tech market report identifies the buyers, budgets and 2027-2028 opportunities shaping healthcare technology investment across the Defense Health Agency, Department of Defense, military services and Department of Veterans Affairs.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Black Book Market Research today announced the release of the State of U.S. Military and Defense Health Information Technology 2026, the thirteenth independent assessment of the federal military, defense and veterans healthcare technology market following the worldwide deployment of MHS GENESIS.

The report draws on 1,037 survey replies received by Black Book and an 813-respondent analytical cohort representing military health, federal healthcare, clinical operations, information technology, cybersecurity, data, acquisition, readiness and administrative leadership roles in CY 2026.

Black Book's findings are being released in coordination with the timing and principal technology priorities of the 2026 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium, held August 11-13 in New Orleans under the theme, "Combat Support: Ready, Resilient, Lethal."

The report concludes that military health technology has entered a new implementation phase. The central market question is no longer whether the federal electronic health record can be deployed. It is whether MHS GENESIS, the Department of Veterans Affairs' Oracle Health Federal EHR and the platforms surrounding them can improve clinical productivity, medical readiness, interoperability, operational resilience and continuity of care from military hospitals to the battlefield.

Defense Health IT Investment Shifts Toward Implementation and Outcomes

Black Book identifies a decisive shift away from large-scale EHR installation and toward the technologies, services and infrastructure required to make the federal health IT ecosystem more usable, secure, intelligent and mission-ready.

Major findings and federal market signals include:

The FY2027 defense health information management and information technology request totals approximately $2.6 billion , representing a 14.5% increase over FY2026 enacted funding.

More than $200 million in identified FY2027 growth is directed toward digital health capabilities, including ambient clinical documentation, expanded video visits, tele-critical care, tablets, audiovisual infrastructure and global teleconsultation.

MHS GENESIS has become installed federal infrastructure. The strongest 2027-2028 opportunities are expected in integration, clinical workflow redesign, specialty functionality, product management, data quality, testing, sustainment and readiness analytics rather than wholesale EHR replacement.

Clinical artificial intelligence is moving from isolated experimentation toward operational implementation. Priority applications include ambient documentation, longitudinal record summarization, coding automation, decision support, referral management and administrative workflow reduction.

Military cloud, tactical edge and disconnected operations must be treated as one technology continuum. Operational medicine requires offline functionality, resilient synchronization, secure patient tracking, trusted data provenance and interoperability in denied, disconnected, intermittent and low-bandwidth environments.

Readiness is becoming the governing performance measure for military health technology. Systems will increasingly be evaluated by clinical time returned, referral and results closure, decision speed, reduced lost-duty days, return-to-duty performance and continuity between fixed facilities and deployed care environments.

"Military health has cros sed from digital modernization into mission execution," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "For the Department of Defense and Department of War health enterprise, innovation only counts when it is implemented securely and produces measurable readiness;less clinical burden, faster decisions, closed care gaps, stronger continuity from hospital to battlefield and more service members returned to duty."

"The 2027-2028 market will reward technology partners that can move from pilot to scale, integrate with the federal health record, perform under real operational conditions and prove outcomes. Adding another feature is not transformation. Making care faster, safer, more connected and more resilient is," said Brown.

VA Oracle Health Federal EHR Remains a Major Implementation Market

The Black Book report includes a dedicated assessment of the Department of Veterans Affairs' Oracle Health-based Federal EHR modernization program. The program remains a major multi-year implementation, optimization and technology-services market. VA's deployment schedule establishes continuing demand for site readiness, infrastructure modernization, data conversion, interface testing, clinical workflow redesign, role-based training, pharmacy operations, scheduling controls, cybersecurity and post-go-live performance management.

Black Book identifies additional VA opportunities in:

Legacy VistA coexistence and retirement

Data reconciliation and validation

Clinical and administrative workflow standardization

Automated regression and performance testing

Revenue-cycle and coding operations

Identity, access and cybersecurity controls

Patient-portal transition

Change management and workforce adoption

Analytics, command-center support and implementation monitoring

Although the Department of Defense and VA share a federal EHR baseline, the report emphasizes that they remain separate buyers with distinct appropriations, contracting organizations, workflows, implementation schedules and performance requirements.

Federal Military and Defense Health Buyer Map

The Black Book report maps the organizations expected to influence or purchase healthcare platforms, software and technology services during 2027 and 2028.

The federal buyer analysis includes:

Defense Health Agency headquarters and clinical directorates

DHA information operations and contracting organizations

Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems

Program Executive Office Medical Systems

Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Office

Defense Health Networks and military treatment facilities

Army Medical Command and Army medical-readiness organizations

Navy Medicine and the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

Air Force Medical Command and medical-readiness commands

Marine Corps and Space Force health organizations

Combatant-command surgeons and operational medical programs

U.S. Special Operations Command

U.S. Transportation Command

Defense Information Systems Agency

DoD Chief Information Officer organizations

Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

Defense Logistics Agency medical supply programs

Department of Veterans Affairs technology and acquisition offices

Veterans Health Administration program offices, networks and medical centers

Black Book distinguishes the operational requirement owner from the contracting office, platform authority, cybersecurity gatekeeper and local implementation organization. Vendors frequently lose federal opportunities because they engage the end-user organization without understanding which office controls the acquisition vehicle, technical architecture, security approval or program funding.

Strongest 2027-2028 Vendor Opportunities

The report ranks the following among the highest-demand federal military and veterans health technology categories:

MHS GENESIS integration, product management and ancillary services Federated data products, analytics and AI-ready infrastructure Ambient documentation and clinical workflow automation Virtual care, tele-critical care and remote patient monitoring DevSecOps, automated testing and release management Scheduling, referral and results-loop integrity Tactical, disconnected and coalition health systems Cybersecurity, identity and medical-device protection VA Federal EHR deployment and optimization services Population health, disease management and case management Workforce, credentialing and readiness-record integration Dental modernization and medical-dental interoperability

The report also provides guidance for vendors seeking to enter the market, including SAM.gov registration, DoD and VA procurement channels, contract vehicles, teaming arrangements, small-business programs, cybersecurity requirements and federal bid-readiness controls.

Download the Complete Report

The complete State of U.S. Military and Defense Health Information Technology 2026 is available at:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-us-military-and-defense-health-information-technology-2026

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Market Research is an independent healthcare market research and competitive-intelligence organization. Black Book conducts stakeholder research, public-record analysis, vendor-performance studies and KPI-centered benchmarking to help healthcare buyers, government organizations, investors and technology companies distinguish measurable market performance from promotional claims.

Media Contact +1 800-863-7590 research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/military-health-it-enters-its-post-ehr-era-as-ai-readiness-and-battle-1206894