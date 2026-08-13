Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) ("Bravada" or the "Company") announces a governance restructuring that includes the creation of a new Advisory Committee and an additional appointment to the Board of Directors.

Advisory Committee - Incumbent Directors John Kerr and Nigel Bunting will transition from the Board to the newly formed Advisory Committee, where they will be joined by Russell Ball. The Advisory Committee will advise the Board on advancing the Wind Mountain project toward development and on continued exploration and development across the Company's Nevada-based mineral properties.

New Director Appointment - The Company has appointed Zach Allwright as an additional Director, further strengthening Bravada's technical and development expertise as it advances its Nevada-based mineral property portfolio.

Lawrence Page K.C., Chairman stated, "As Bravada transitions from exploration to development in Nevada, it welcomes the addition to its management team of seasoned and successful professionals with demonstrated success in the development of mineral properties into mines.

Our Wind Mountain gold property in Nevada has been developed through exploration to the stage where mining expertise is required to advance the deposit to production. The recent appointment of Dr. Paul West-Sells as President and CEO, is now followed by the expansion of the team with the appointment of Zach Allwright and Russell Ball, both with demonstrated success in the transition of mineral properties into producing mines.

We are grateful for the service as Directors of John Kerr and Nigel Bunting who will transition as directors to a newly formed Advisory Committee to continue their support of our Company".

In addition to the Wind Mountain property, Bravada's long-established exploration and development activities have resulted in a portfolio of seven other high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed.

Company Directors and Advisors:

Zach Allwright P.Eng. is a skilled mining professional with 18 years of diversified international experience, specializing in asset optimization and technical evaluations. Mr. Allwright currently holds the role of Vice President - Technical Services Faraday Copper (Lundin Group Company), advancing the consolidation and development of a major copper complex in Arizona. In addition, he serves as Technical Advisor to Fireweed Metals and as a member of the Board of Directors of Mayfair Gold. In his prior role as Director, North America for Mining Plus Consulting (part of Byrnecut Group), he successfully delivered an extensive range of technical studies and asset evaluations in team environments. Notable engagements include the delivery of technical advisory to GT Gold (supporting the subsequent acquisition by Newmont in May 2021), facilitating the mining technical due diligence for Goldcorp culminating in the Newmont/Goldcorp merger in April 2019, leading the transformation of Lac Des Illes mine through the implementation of sub-level caving 2015-2018, and the delivery of various mass mining technical studies for Newcrest. Mr. Allwright (P.Eng) holds a Mining Engineering degree from the Western Australian School of Mines and an MBA from Curtin Graduate School of Business.

Russell Ball, CPA (USA) and CA (SA) is the former Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Calibre Mining Corp (now Equinox Gold Corp.). Previously, Mr. Ball was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Goldcorp Inc., a role he assumed in March 2016 after initially joining Goldcorp Inc. in 2013 and serving as Executive Vice President of Capital Projects and Corporate Development, including oversight of their growth projects. Prior to his role with Goldcorp Inc., he served in varying capacities at Newmont Mining Corporation for almost twenty years, culminating with his appointment as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He currently serves on the Boards of Faraday Copper Corp., Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Compass Minerals International Inc., Thesis Gold and Silver Inc. and Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

In connection with their appointments, Bravada has granted Zach Allwright and Russell Ball incentive stock options exercisable to purchase 125,000 common shares each at an exercise price of $0.92 per share for a period of five years. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Bravada's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bravada Gold

Bravada Gold Corporation is advancing the past-producing Wind Mountain gold-silver project in Nevada. The project is the Company's primary development focus and is being evaluated for a potential return to production.

A 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment for Wind Mountain indicated compelling project economics, supporting the Company's continued work to advance the project through the next stages of development.

In addition to Wind Mountain, Bravada maintains significant exploration upside across its Nevada-based property portfolio, including the potential for new discoveries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dr. Paul West-Sells

President, CEO, & Director

Bravada Gold Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

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Source: Bravada Gold Corporation