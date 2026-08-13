Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
To:
PR Newswire
From
Strategic Equity Capital Plc
LEI:
2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Date:
13 August 2026
Net Asset Value
The unaudited cum-income net asset values of the Company as at the close of business on 12 August 2026 were:
Continuation Pool:
392.47 pence per share
Tender Pool:
383.06 pence per share
The NAV is calculated in accordance with the Company's stated accounting policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500