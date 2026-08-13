Volantio Inc.: Air India Partners with Volantio to Enhance Passenger Experience

India's leading global airline now uses Volantio's demand reallocation platform to improve flight capacity management

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volantio Inc. ("Volantio"), a leader in revenue and capacity optimization solutions for the travel industry, today announced that Air India, India's leading global airline, has signed on as the company's newest customer, further expanding Volantio's global footprint.

Air India has implemented Volantio's innovative platform to identify high-demand flights and create tailored incentives for flexible passengers to switch to lower-demand flights. This enables the airline to optimize revenue and maximize capacity utilization while offering passengers increased convenience and benefits for their flexibility.

"At Air India, we are focused on giving every passenger more control over their journey," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India. "Volantio's platform lets us turn flexibility into a genuine benefit for our guests, rewarding those who can adjust their plans, while making sure last-minute travellers still get a seat. It's a small change with a real impact on the passenger experience, and it reflects the kind of practical, technology-led innovation we have been incorporating in our business and operations as part of Air India's ongoing transformation."

"Air India operates in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, where delivering a premium passenger experience is critical," said Azim Barodawala, Co-Founder and CEO of Volantio. "By leveraging our platform, Air India can now proactively manage demand surges, reduce operational friction, and offer seamless rebooking options to travelers. We are proud to partner with such a legendary brand and support Air India's customer-centric innovation."

Volantio enables airlines to manage capacity more efficiently, driving revenue growth without the need for additional aircraft and fuel burn. Air India's adoption of Volantio's technology marks a significant step in its ongoing modernization efforts.

Since its privatisation in 2022, Air India has been undergoing a comprehensive transformation spanning fleet renewal, new cabin products, digital transformation, operational enhancements, and elevated customer experience initiatives. The airline has placed record orders for 600 aircraft, introduced new and retrofitted cabin products, expanded its global network, enhanced on-board offerings, and invested significantly in technology platforms to deliver a more seamless travel experience.

About Volantio

Volantio leverages AI to transform customer flexibility into increased profit for the travel industry. Volantio's unique demand reallocation platform unlocks new revenue opportunities by optimizing peak inventory and resolving overbooking in a guest-focused way. Last-minute travelers gain access to previously sold-out inventory; flexible travelers are rewarded for shifting their plans; and capacity-constrained industries, like airlines, benefit from improved utilization and happier customers. Today, the company serves a dozen airlines globally, including Alaska Airlines and Air Canada, as well as Disney Theatrical Group, and has received investment from some of the largest names in travel, including Alaska Airlines, Qantas, IAG, JetBlue and Amadeus.

About Air India Group:

The Air India Group - comprising full-service global airline, Air India, and value carrier, Air India Express - is spearheading a new era of Indian aviation. The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline's inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, Air India Group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries travellers to 60 domestic and 51 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under Government ownership, Air India Group is in the midst of a five-year transformation programme, Vihaan.AI. As part of the transformation, Air India has placed orders for 600 new aircraft. In addition to taking new aircraft deliveries, Air India is progressively retrofitting all its legacy aircraft. The Air India Group operates South Asia's largest aviation training academy in Gurugram, India. The construction of a new flying school and a greenfield maintenance base is in progress. With transformation underway across all facets of the business and India's rich legacy of hospitality, Air India is committed to being a world class global airline with an Indian heart.

For more news on Air India, visit http://www.airindia.com/newsroom

Contact:

Ana Maria Escobar

press@volantio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d4d12e4-676c-4e39-89ee-919ba5fefd42