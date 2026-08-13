American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel Light Beer Rallies Patriotic Americans With "Historic Moments" With American Rebel Beer Video Campaign Encouraging Patriots to "Be a Rebel"

Historic Founders and American Rebel CEO Andy Ross Lead Patriotic Call-to-Action Inviting Americans to Stand Tall, Stand Proud and "Be A Rebel" as America Continues to Celebrate 250 Years of Freedom

Long-Form Feature Debuts Following Independence Day Preview; Ongoing Short-Form Series to Spotlight Historic American Patriots Alongside American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) CEO Andy Ross and American Rebel Light Beer

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), creator of American Rebel Light Beer, America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer, today announced the national launch of its new "BE A REBEL" brand campaign, built off of the "HISTORIC MOMENTS" with AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT BEER , a multi-platform video series encouraging patriotic Americans to celebrate freedom, personal responsibility, faith, patriotism, and the values that have made the United States the greatest nation in the world.

Filmed in late June 2026 and previewed during the Independence Day celebration of America's historic 250th Birthday, the campaign serves as both a tribute to the nation's founding principles and a call for Americans to proudly embrace the freedoms secured through generations of sacrifice, courage, and determination.

The campaign's debut long-form video features American Rebel founder and CEO Andy Ross alongside the founding team behind the brand, sharing the vision that inspired American Rebel Light Beer and the movement surrounding it. Through powerful storytelling and founder-driven content, the video highlights the Company's commitment to honoring America's heritage while celebrating the enduring values of freedom, independence, and personal responsibility.

View the launch video here:

HISTORIC MOMENTS Campaign Video

Watch the Video

For a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the campaign, visit:

Behind the Scenes of "HISTORIC MOMENTS" and "BE A REBEL"

Day 1 Behind the Scenes. Shooting Rebel Light Beer commercials. Blessed day.

Day 2 of filming and having a blast. Rebel Up!

"Being a Rebel isn't about breaking the rules," said Andy Ross, Founder and CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "It's about having the courage to stand for something. It's about loving your country, supporting your community, honoring our veterans and first responders, protecting freedom, and preserving the values that built America. We created American Rebel Light Beer for those Americans who aren't afraid to stand tall, stand proud, be heard, and celebrate what makes this nation exceptional."

The campaign launches as American Rebel Light Beer continues its rapid expansion across the country, now represented by more than 30 premier beer distributors in 18 states and available for direct online purchase in 40 states.

American Rebel to Release Ongoing Short-Form Patriotic Video "BE A REBEL" Series

As a companion to the flagship long-form feature, American Rebel will regularly release a growing collection of short-form videos across the Company's website and social media channels, designed to celebrate the men and women whose courage, leadership, and devotion to liberty helped shape America.

The Company refers to these legendary figures as American Rebels because they embodied the spirit of independence, conviction, perseverance, and patriotism that forged the nation and continues to inspire generations of Americans today.

Each short-form segment will feature American Rebel CEO Andy Ross, American Rebel Light Beer, and iconic figures from American history portrayed in entertaining and patriotic storytelling formats that connect America's past to the freedoms Americans enjoy today.

The first featured segment highlights George Washington, America's founding commander and first president, alongside Andy Ross and American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer. The Company expects to follow with additional releases featuring Betsy Ross, Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, and other influential patriots whose vision, sacrifice, and leadership helped build and preserve the United States of America.

The ongoing series is intended to provide an engaging and patriotic celebration of American history while reinforcing the values that define the American Rebel brand: faith, freedom, personal responsibility, hard work, and love of country.

BEER WITH A PURPOSE

American Rebel Light Beer was created to serve a growing community of consumers seeking a premium domestic light lager that reflects their lifestyle and values.

Proudly displaying its principles directly on every can, American Rebel Light Beer is branded as:

America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer

Crafted as an all-natural, better-for-you premium light lager, American Rebel Light Beer contains approximately 100 calories, 3.2 grams of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12-ounce serving. The beer is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners commonly found in many mass-produced light beers.

Consumers can find American Rebel Light Beer in both 12-ounce and flagship 16-ounce Tall Boy packages.

"We know our beer tastes great," Ross added. "Around here we say it tastes like Freedom."

BUILT FOR PATRIOTS. BUILT FOR SCALE.

American Rebel Light Beer was developed in partnership with AlcSource and is brewed and co-packed by City Brewing, one of North America's leading brewing organizations. Together, these partnerships provide a scalable production platform capable of supporting nationwide growth.

With infrastructure capable of producing up to 240 million cases annually, American Rebel Light Beer is positioned for broad national expansion as consumer demand continues to grow.

Whether Americans are enjoying country music at a concert, spending a weekend at the lake, tailgating before the big game, gathering around a backyard barbecue, cheering at the racetrack, or celebrating America's freedom and heritage with family and friends, American Rebel Light Beer is positioning itself as the beer of choice for patriotic occasions across the nation.

MORE THAN A BEER. A CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM.

The "BE A REBEL" campaign arrives at a time when many Americans are seeking brands that reflect their values and their love of country. Through founder-driven storytelling, patriotic content, and a growing series of videos highlighting both historical and modern-day American Rebels, the campaign invites consumers to celebrate the enduring American spirit.

The message is simple:

Stand Tall. Stand Proud. Be Loud. Be A Rebel.

American Rebel Light Beer. America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.

American Rebel Light Beer - It Tastes Like Freedom.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is the crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager crafted for patriots who love freedom, fast cars, country music, and celebrating the American way of life. Brewed for flavor, smoothness, and all-day drinkability, it delivers a clean, full-flavor experience with a lighter feel - making it the go-to choice for concerts, tailgates, and celebrations across the USA.

Anchored by its signature brand statement - "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer." - American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A Better-For-You Premium Light Lager Built to Win

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that proudly champions American patriotism. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Brewed for patriots who love their country, American Rebel Light Beer delivers full-flavor refreshment with approximately 100 calories, 3.2 grams of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12-ounce serving.

Brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners, the brand continues expanding nationwide through a Distributor-First growth strategy designed to accelerate retail and on-premise placements across America.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 18 states, including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - with nationwide expansion continuing as America's Patriotic, "better-for-you" light beer.

In Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonks up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand follows a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with top wholesalers to accelerate retail and on-premise availability and build national momentum.

For more information, visit AmericanRebelBeer.com.

Beer & Distribution Contact:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) is America's Patriotic Brand. The Company is a Nevada corporation with its principal executive offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and offers safes and security products, branded lifestyle merchandise, and American Rebel Light Beer. American Rebel is a diversified branded products and marketing company focused on freedom, patriotism, self-reliance, and the independent spirit. Through American Rebel Light Beer, Champion Safe, branded merchandise, live events, media appearances, and community-based activations, the Company is working to expand national brand recognition while strengthening the connection between consumer identity, product demand, and long-term shareholder value. American Rebel Beverages executes a premium brand marketer model - partnering with AlcSource as its beverage alcohol facilitator and City Brewing as its contract brewing and co-packing partner - providing the Company with a fully scalable, asset-light supply chain capable of fulfilling large regional and national chain orders as distribution coverage expands nationally. The Company believes its Champion Safe platform supports its broader mission by combining American Rebel's brand platform with safes manufactured in North American with American made steel.

www.AmericanRebel.com | www.championsafe.com | www.americanrebelbeer.com

Forward-Looking Statements & Video Production Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans, strategies, anticipated events, or trends and are not historical facts. These statements are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "potential," "continue," "could," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding:

The Company's expectations for the HISTORIC MOMENTS and BE A REBEL video campaigns, including anticipated consumer engagement, brand visibility, and the impact of founder-driven storytelling.

The Company's belief that patriotic content, historical portrayals, and lifestyle-aligned messaging will strengthen brand identity and support national expansion.

The Company's expectations regarding the ongoing release of short-form video segments featuring historical American figures and the anticipated marketing value of these creative assets.

The Company's assumptions about audience alignment with the themes of patriotism, independence, personal responsibility, and celebration of America's heritage.

The Company's expectations regarding distribution growth, retail placement, and the scalability of American Rebel Light Beer's supply chain through AlcSource and City Brewing.

Statements relating to the Company's future financial performance, market expansion, product demand, and shareholder value creation.

Assumptions underlying the Company's belief that American Rebel Light Beer will continue to resonate with consumers seeking patriotic, "better-for-you" domestic light beer options.

Risks, Uncertainties, and Factors That May Cause Actual Results to Differ

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, but are not limited to:

Marketing & Content Risks: Consumer response to the HISTORIC MOMENTS and BE A REBEL video campaigns may differ from expectations. Engagement levels, viewership, and social-media performance may vary. Creative portrayals of historical figures may not resonate with all audiences.

Production & Creative Risks: Video production schedules, editing timelines, creative direction, and content distribution may be affected by unforeseen production challenges, talent availability, or changes in marketing strategy.

Historical Portrayal Disclaimer: The depictions of historical figures in Company videos are creative interpretations for entertainment and brand-storytelling purposes. These portrayals may include dramatization, stylization, or fictionalized elements. No claim is made that any reenactment, portrayal, or dialogue reflects actual historical events or statements.

Content & Imagery Disclaimer: All images, likenesses, costumes, props, sets, and creative elements used in the Company's videos are for illustrative and entertainment purposes only. No endorsement, approval, or affiliation with any historical figure, estate, organization, or institution is implied.

Distribution & Retail Risks: The Company's ability to expand distribution depends on retailer acceptance, distributor commitments, competitive dynamics, and the Company's ability to maintain consistent supply through third-party brewing and co-packing partners.

Operational & Supply Chain Risks: The Company relies on AlcSource and City Brewing for production, facilitation, and co-packing. Any disruption, delay, capacity constraint, regulatory issue, or change in partner performance could impact product availability, quality, or scalability.

Consumer Preference Risks: Consumer acceptance of American Rebel Light Beer's patriotic brand positioning may differ from expectations. Shifts in consumer preferences, competitive product launches, pricing pressure, or macroeconomic conditions may impact demand.

Economic & Industry Risks: Broader economic conditions-including inflation, supply-chain constraints, consumer spending trends, and competitive pressures-may affect the Company's ability to achieve its strategic goals.

Public Company Risks: As an OTC Markets-traded company (OTCID:AREB), the Company is subject to additional risks related to liquidity, market volatility, regulatory compliance, reporting obligations, and investor sentiment.

Video Production & Creative Content Disclaimer

The HISTORIC MOMENTS and BE A REBEL video segments include creative reenactments, dramatizations, and fictionalized portrayals for entertainment and brand-storytelling purposes. Any resemblance to actual historical events, individuals, or statements is coincidental or used illustratively. The inclusion of historical figures does not imply endorsement, approval, or association by those individuals, their estates, or any related organizations.

All behind-the-scenes footage, production materials, and creative content are provided for entertainment and informational purposes only. The Company makes no warranties regarding the accuracy, completeness, or historical authenticity of any reenactment or portrayal.

No Obligation to Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

General Disclosure Regarding Alcohol Products

American Rebel Light Beer is intended for adults 21 years of age and older. The Company encourages responsible consumption and compliance with all applicable laws governing the purchase, possession, and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Third-Party Names, Trademarks & Partnerships

References to historical figures, video production partners, AlcSource, City Brewing, social-media platforms, or any other third-party organizations are for descriptive purposes only. All trademarks, logos, and brand names are the property of their respective owners. No endorsement or affiliation is implied beyond the partnerships expressly stated.

Investor Relations:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com info@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Beverages | American Rebel Light Beer Distribution & Account Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

American Rebel Light Beer is intended for adults 21 years of age and older. Please enjoy responsibly.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-light-beer-rallies-patriotic-americans-with-%22historic-m-1206841