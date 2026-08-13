Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') announced on 18 June 2026 its intention to purchase its ordinary shares at market value for an aggregate maximum amount of € 500 million, subject to a maximum of 16.5 million ordinary shares, over the period up to the Company's 2027 Annual General Meeting, through a number of successive programmes. The implementation of these programmes commenced with the Company's 6th share buyback programme, which was completed on 30 July 2026 and resulted in the purchase of 2 500 000 ordinary shares.
In this context, the Company announces today the proposed commencement of its 7th share buyback programme (the "Programme"). The Programme has been approved by Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, but remains conditional upon the authorisation to be granted by the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting to be held on 13 August 2026 at 2:00 p.m. CEST. Subject to such shareholder authorisation being granted, the Company intends to purchase ordinary shares under the Programme at market price for an aggregate maximum amount of € 250 million, subject to a maximum of 8 millon ordinary shares, over a period commencing on 18 August 2026 and ending on 15 December 2026 at the latest.
Following the completion of the above-mentioned programme, the Company will consider any additional sharebuyback programme in January 2027.
The purpose of the Programme is to return value to the Company's shareholders. Shares repurchased under the Programme may be used for any legitimate purpose, including as consideration for acquisitions.
The Programme will be executed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange by an intermediary. The Company will not at any time have the right to instruct the intermediary to amend the parameters of the Programme, thereby allowing the intermediary to execute share repurchases in the market during both open and closed periods.
The Programme will be executed within the limits of that authority, including the limitation that the repurchase price must not exceed an amount equal to 110% of the reference price of the ordinary shares on the relevant exchange, the reference price being the weighted average price of such ordinary shares during the five trading days immediately prior to the acquisition of such shares. In addition, buybacks will not be made at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Purchases under the Programme shall not on any trading day on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange exceed 25% of the average daily volume of the shares traded during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.
Concurrently, the Rupert family has declared its intention not to sell any shares during the duration of this Programme.
The Company will publish regular updates relating to the Programme and a further announcement on completion or expiration of the Programme, all of which will also be available at www.reinet.com/investor-relations/company-announcements.html
Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.
Website: www.reinet.com/investor-relations/company-announcements.html
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (the ' Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and the Fund together with the Fund's subsidiaries are referred to as 'Reinet'.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100830RQTFVV22S80
|EQS News ID:
|2382606
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2382606 13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST