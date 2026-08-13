HONG KONG, Aug 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Home Delights Expo, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The three fairs will run concurrently for five days from 13 to 17 August and are open to the public. The Food Expo PRO (13 to 15 August) is open exclusively to trade buyers during its first two days, while on its final day it will welcome both trade buyers and the public. The Hong Kong International Tea Fair (13 to 15 August) is again fully open to both trade visitors and the public this year. The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products (ICMCM), jointly organised by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA), HKTDC and 10 leading research institutions, also commenced today and will run from 13 to 15 August.Officiating at today's opening ceremony for the fairs was guest of honour Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, who was joined by Dr Jonathan Choi, Council Member of the HKTDC and Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC.Dr Choi said: 'This year, we are bringing together more than 1,850 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions, creating a vibrant marketplace that spans food, tea, home living, beauty and wellness sectors. Today, wellness has become an integral part of everyday life. It is reflected in the food and beverages we enjoy, the way we care for our home and how we nurture our physical and mental well-being. Under the fairs' central theme of 'Live WellStay Well', we offer a wide range of food and beverage, lifestyle products, services and experiences that support healthier, happier and more balanced lifestyles.'Ms Chong said: "As an international business centre and a key food trading hub in the region, Hong Kong has long served as a platform for global food and catering enterprises seeking to expand into the Chinese Mainland, Asia and international markets. Through the Food Expo PRO, the ICMCM, and a diverse range of industry exchange platforms, the HKTDC fosters cross-border and cross-sector collaboration, further strengthening Hong Kong's role as a bridge connecting the Chinese Mainland and international markets, while supporting the high-quality development of the food and health industries.'Five Themed Days promote quality livingTo complement this year's theme, 'Live WellStay Well', the fairs will feature Five Themed Days, designed to encourage people to embrace a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle.1. Happy Eat Happy Life (13 August)Promoting balanced nutrition and healthy living, the Food Expo showcases a wide range of wellness-focused products, including a cistanche health drink, often referred to as 'desert ginseng' (Booth: 1B-B12); ready-to-eat bird's nest with rock sugar made with 'five-free' commitment - free of bleaching agents, artificialcolourings, dyes, preservatives, and stabilizers (Booth: 3D-B02K); longan, jujube and rose healthy life tea (Booth: 1B-B12); nutritious fresh fish soup (Booth: 1A-B12); and organic dried blueberries from the Changbai Mountains (Booth: 3D-C16).The Home Delights Expo also features products that support healthy living, including a high-speed food processor capable of preparing texture-modified meals (Booth: 3F-D02), helping the elderly and those with swallowing difficulties enjoy a more varied diet. At the Beauty & Wellness Expo, visitors can experience the Mannings Health Assessments (Booth: 3E-A18), offering a range of complimentary health assessments and personalised consultations, including traditional Chinese wellness consultation, skin and scalp assessments, cardiovascular and stress tests, to help visitors discover a healthier lifestyle according to their individual needs.What's more, the Department of Health will present activities such as 'EatSmart Restaurant Star+', encouraging restaurants to offer a wider variety of healthy menu options and helping the public adopt healthier eating habits.2. The World in Blink (14 August)Centred on visual enjoyment, this themed day features a curated selection of food and lifestyle products from around the world. The Food Expo brings together global delicacies including limited-harvest natural honey from South Africa (Booth: 3B-E11); crafted chocolates served as an inflight snack by Finnair (Booth: 3B-D11); organic raw cacao nibs from Peru (Booth: 1E-E27); and a creative Chiu Chow style foie gras toast inspired by the classic Chiu Chow goose dish (Booth: 3B-C18). Asian flavours include pandan chiffon cakes from a renowned Singaporean confectionery brand (Booth: 3B-D01); Karun Thai tea (Booth: 3B-D11); and a Korean water-shake probiotic yoghurt (Booth: 1E-D30).The Beauty & Wellness Expo will showcase innovative beauty products, including home-use beauty devices developed by a leading Korean aesthetic medical company (Booth: 3E-B18) and clear aligners (Booth: 3E-C19).Visitors can also enjoy cultural activities such as intangible cultural heritage embroidery ornament workshops and ethnic dance performances, offering visitors an opportunity to experience diverse international cultures.3. Coffee or Tea' (15 August)Following its debut at last year's Food Expo PRO, the dedicated 'Coffee Zone' returns with exhibitors from Yunnan Province, the Chinese Mainland's largest coffee-growing region, showcasing earthy truffle dried mushroom flavoured drip coffee (Booth: 5E-B02). Other highlights include Arabica coffee beans from Myanmar (Booth: 5E-B32); Kona coffee, well known as the "Hawaiian queen coffee" (Booth: 5E-B19); and a locally developed sparkling coffee infused with spicy notes of Hong Kong ginger (Booth: 5E-C32).The Hong Kong International Tea Fair presents a range of rare teas, including the exceptionally rare purple bud raw Pu'er tea from Kunlu Mountain, Yunnan (Booth: 5F-F17); white tea from Laos (Booth: 5F-E13); and Ceylon tea from Sri Lanka (Booth: 5F-D20). Making its debut this year is the Chinese Mainland Matcha Pavilion, presented by Guizhou (Booth: 5F-D21) and Zhejiang - the Chinese mainland's two leading matcha-exporting regions - showcasing ceremonial-grade matcha(Booth: 5F-D07), beverage-grade matcha and matcha desserts (Booth: 5F-D11). The inaugural Yixing Zisha Teaware Pavilion highlights the exquisite craftsmanship of traditional Yixing purple clay teaware (Booth: 5G-B18).A new 'Tea Lifestyle' zone features innovative tea beverages such as Pu'er coffee tea (Booth: 5F-F15) and LockCha beer (Booth: 5G-C31), alongside lifestyle products including Zen-inspired bonsai displays (Booth: 5G-C27B), demonstrating the integration of tea culture into contemporary living.In addition, a variety of tea-related activities will be held, including tea meditation experiences, a showcase of winning teas from the International Tea Competition 2026, and the 2026 Dacheng Guoxue Cup: the Cross-Strait and Hong Kong-Macao teenager tea art competition. The Hong Kong Gong Fu Tea Art and Culture Association will present a seminar titled 'Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage ' Chiu Chow Kung Fu Tea'.4. Stay Fresh, Stay Ahead (16 August)This day focuses on premium fresh produce and products. Hong Kong's Fish Marketing Organization and Vegetable Marketing Organization (Booth: 1E-A18) have expanded their presence at the exhibition and will introduce their new unified brand, 'Hong Kong Harvest', showcasing quality local fishery and agricultural products as well as processed products.The Chinese Mainland pavilion, organised by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China, alongside other Chinese Mainland pavilions, will present hundreds of agricultural products and regional delicacies, including Yunnan ham, Xinjiang wines, Qingyuan chicken from Guangdong, Anhui foie gras, Hainan coconut water, Sichuan chilli powder and Xizang yak meat.Celebrating its 15th edition in 2026, the Gourmet Zone will host 15 star chefs to demonstrate the preparation of a range of exquisite dishes. Water Leung, Executive Chef of Chiu Ka Banquet, will demonstrate the preparation of authentic Chiu Chow pan-fried bombay duck with fresh tomato on the day. A commemorative premium recipe book, 'Star Chef's Culinary Creations', jointly presented with food distributor Ng Fung Hong, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, will be made available to those taking part in the cooking demonstrations. Participants will also be able to sample the dishes prepared on-site.5. Let's Chill (17 August)Visitors can relax and enjoy this final themed day, with the Beauty & Wellness Expo introducing the brand-new 'Stay Relax' zone, featuring products such as a red-light therapy pod (Booth: 3E-C06) and medical wellness products designed to relieve pain (Booth: 3E-C02).The Home Delights Expo will host the new 'Go Sleep Exp' (Booth: 3F-D27), presented by the Sleep Health Association. The exhibit explores the entire sleep journey, from pre-sleep preparation and deep sleep to waking up, through immersive sensory experiences, sleep environment displays and sleep data analysis, helping visitors better understand the importance of sleep to their overall wellbeing. Activities include a traditional Chinese medicine session on emotional health disorders and the 'mugwort pain relief adventure' organised by the Jockey Club Lo Wai Chinese Herb Garden, offering insights into the benefits of mugwort.In addition, the Food Expo introduces a new Dessert and Gelato Theme, featuring over 100 desserts and speciality ice cream flavours. Visitors can also explore Hong Kong's first chewy treats themed market, bringing together more than 10 local brands offering handmade fresh milk mochi (Booth: 3B-A18), sourdough mille-feuille (Booth: 3B-B19), the Pon de Ring donut (Booth: 3B-A11), and other unique desserts.Food Expo PRO unveils new 'Meat Zone'For trade visitors, Food Expo PRO introduces a 'Meat Zone' this year, showcasing premium meat products from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Brazil, Korea and the United States. The spotlight 'Food Science and Technology Zone' focuses on the growing wellness market trend, featuring alternative and future foods as well as the latest food-service technologies. Highlights include an innovative health food developed by a Hong Kong exhibitor, combining scientific research with the rare medicinal orchid herb Gastrodia elata from Guizhou in a convenient ready-to-consume format.This year, Food Expo PRO introduces Pet Food products for the first time. A Hong Kong exhibitor uses patented packaging technology to preserve the nutritional value of pet food meat without preservatives or cold-chain logistics, enabling room-temperature storage as well as unlocking new opportunities in the pet economy.Demand for halal products continues to rise. For the third consecutive year, Food Expo PRO and the Food Expo feature a dedicated halal food and beverage label. More than 130 exhibitors from the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, Brunei, Colombia, Korea, Singapore, Thailand and other markets will participate this year, making it easier for buyers to source halal-certified products.Conference promotes international exchange for Chinese medicineThe International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products, organised by the MCMIA together with the HKTDC and 10 scientific research institutions, is supported this year by the Chinese Medicine Development Fund of the Hong Kong SAR Government. Under the theme 'Clinical Translation, Regulatory Policies and Global Innovative Pathways of Traditional Medicine', the conference will focus on the twin concepts of 'bringing in' and 'going global'. It will introduce Hong Kong's Chinese medicine regulatory framework and support resources for participants from the Chinese mainland and overseas, while inviting international regulatory authorities to share perspectives on traditional medicine regulations in their respective markets.The conference has been expanded from two days to three days this year and will feature over 30 renowned speakers. Experts from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom will discuss the latest developments in Chinese medicine research and development, regulatory trends and successful industry practices.The conference will be held in a hybrid physical-and-online format and aims to facilitate wider participation and interaction between attendees and speakers. Registered Chinese medicine practitioners in Hong Kong can apply for continuing education credits by attending the conference.Admission privileges and shopping rewards for HKTDC's 60th anniversaryTo celebrate the 60th anniversary of the HKTDC, a series of special promotions and consumer offers will be launched during the fairs. Members of the public presenting designated official promotional leaflets can enjoy free admission before 12pm each day, with a quota of 600 visitors per day. Exhibitors will also roll out a variety of '6'-themed offers, including stainless-steel cutlery sets for HK$6 and wild purple bud tea at 40% off. And visitors can participate in daily lucky draws and exhibition mini games, with prizes worth more than HK$1 million in total.The HKTDC has launched a 'Food Expo VIP ticket online game' campaign. By participating in games on the HKTDC's 60th Anniversary Facebook page, members of the public will have the opportunity to win VIP admission tickets to the Food Expo. Details have been announced on the HKTDC's social media channels.Also returning is the 'Smart Bidding' session which allows visitors to bid on selected products starting from just 10% of the original price. For the latest promotions, flash sales and limited-time discounts, visitors are encouraged to visit the 'August Happy Buy' campaign website (https://ecoupon.hktdc.com/food/tabs/home), allowing them to enjoy great savings while shopping and dining in Hong Kong.No physical tickets will be issued for the August fairs. E-tickets can be purchased or redeemed in advance through the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, AlipayHK, Alipay, all 7-Eleven and Circle K convenience stores, the Octopus App and The Club App. Visitors may also purchase admission on-site at the venue entrance using AlipayHK, Alipay, Octopus, or WeChat Pay. In addition, Morning Admission Tickets and Evening Admission Tickets for designated dates will return this year.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4i7AlE9The 36th Food Expo, 4th Food Expo PRO, 10th Beauty & Wellness Expo, 12th Home Delights Expo and 17th Hong Kong International Tea Fair opened today, together with the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health ProductsCelebrating its 15th edition, the Gourmet Zone at the Food Expo will host 15 celebrity chefs to demonstrate the preparation of a range of exquisite dishesThe 36th Food Expo showcases an array of specialty foods from around the world, offering visitors the opportunity to experience diverse global culinary culturesThis year, Food Expo PRO introduces the 'Meat Zone', bringing together premium meat products from markets across the globeThe Hong Kong International Tea Fair debuts a Chinese Mainland matcha pavilion, highlighting the integration of tea culture with modern lifestylesThe first themed day, 'Happy Eat Happy Life', promotes balanced nutrition and healthy living. Exhibitors including Dong E E Jiao Co., Ltd showcase a range of 'foodasmedicine' productsThe popular 'Scentsation' zone returns to the Beauty & Wellness Expo, with the Xuelei Fragrance Museum from Guangzhou participating for the first time to offer visitors a fully immersive sensory experienceThe Home Delights Expo debuts the 'Go Sleep Exp', showcasing cutting-edge sleep technologies and wellness products while promoting the benefits of quality sleepOpening dates and times of the exhibitions:DateHKTDC Food Expo PROOpen to trade buyers only: 13-14 August (Thursday to Friday)Open to trade buyers and public: 15 August (Saturday)Hong Kong International Tea FairOpen to trade buyers and public: 13-15 August (Thursday to Saturday)HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo13-17 August (Thursday to Monday)International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products13-15 August (Thursday to Friday)TimeHKTDC Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair13-14 August: 10am to 6pm15 August: 10am to 5pmHKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo13-16 August: 10am to 10pm17 August: 10am to 6pmVenueHong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan ChaiAdmission- Food Expo Public Hall, Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair 2026 single ticket: HK$30 per person (ticketholders can pay a top-up fee of HK$10 for admission to the Gourmet Zone on the same day)- Food Expo Public Hall and Gourmet Zone, Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair 2026 combo tickets: HK$40 per person**HK$36 per person during the pre-sale period from 30 July to 12 August. (Tickets are available for pre-sale and walk-in at all 7-Eleven and Circle K convenience stores for HK$36 per person.)Remarks: Holders of the 15 August single ticket & combo ticket can visit the Food Expo PRO- Morning admission tickets: Entry before 12pm on 13, 14 and 17 August (Thursday, Friday and Monday) to the Food Expo Public Hall, Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair on the same day: HK$10 (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay, Octopus card or WeChat Pay for admission at the hall entrances only)- Night admission tickets: Entry after 6pm on 13 to 16 August, Thursday to Sunday, to the Food Expo Public Hall, Home Delights Expo, Beauty and Wellness Expo on the same day: HK$10 (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay, Octopus card or WeChat Pay for admission at the hall entrances only)- Concessionary price for persons with disabilities: HK$10 (top-up fee for the Gourmet Zone on the same day is HK$10)Note: Persons with disabilities need to present a 'Registration Card for Persons with Disabilities', issued by the Labour and Welfare Bureau (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay, Octopus card or WeChat Pay for admission at the hall entrances only)- Tourist tickets: HK$20 (HK$30 including admission to the Gourmet Zone)Note: Tourists need to present valid travel documents at the fairground to purchase tickets- Free admission is available for children aged three and under and senior citizens aged 65 or above (presenting valid age proof)TicketsE-tickets are available for sale at AlipayHK and Alipay, the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, all 7-Eleven and Circle K convenience stores, the Octopus app and The Club app.HKTDC Food Expo PROfoodexpopro.hktdc.comHKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fairhkteafair.hktdc.comHKTDC Food Expohkfoodexpo.hktdc.comHKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expohkbeautyexpo.hktdc.comHKTDC Home Delights Expohomedelights.hktdc.comThe International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM)icmcm.hktdc.comAugust Happy Buy websitehttps://ecoupon.hktdc.com/food/tabs/homeMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Winnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.