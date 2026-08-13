IFS Softeon Announces Successful First Go-Live with BF Global Group in Europe

First deployment marks a major milestone in strategic multi-site warehouse modernisation initiative.

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / IFS Softeon, the warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor, today announced the successful go-live of its warehouse management system at the first BF Global Group distribution centre, marking a significant milestone in the companies' strategic partnership announced earlier this year.

The first deployment supports a leading premium stroller and baby products brand and represents the initial phase of BF Global Group's broader rollout of IFS Softeon Warehouse Management System across facilities throughout Europe in partnership with Lanark.

The implementation was completed through a carefully coordinated weekend cutover, with operations transitioning successfully to the new platform. Since go-live, the facility has successfully processed and shipped both B2B and B2C customer orders, providing a strong foundation for continued operational growth as transaction volumes increase.

"This successful go-live demonstrates what's possible when strong technology, experienced partners, and dedicated project teams come together," said Fons Verbunt, CEO and Owner of BF Global Group. "Our first facility is now live on the IFS Softeon platform, and we're already seeing the benefits of a modern warehouse management solution designed specifically for the complexity of third-party logistics. This is an important first step as we continue expanding the platform across our European operations."

The implementation was delivered through close collaboration between BF Global Group, Lanark, and IFS Softeon teams, covering solution design, implementation, testing, training, cutover, and deployment.

For BF Global Group, the deployment advances its strategy to create a more agile and scalable logistics operation capable of onboarding new customers faster while delivering greater operational visibility, efficiency, and service consistency.

"The successful launch of BF Global Group's first facility validates the strength of our partnership and the speed at which modern 3PL operations can transform warehouse execution," said Jim Hoefflin, CEO of IFS Softeon. "As additional facilities come online, BF Global Group will continue building a connected warehouse network that provides greater visibility, operational consistency, and the flexibility needed to support customer growth across Europe."

The successful first deployment marks the beginning of a broader multi-site rollout. Project teams are already preparing for the next phase of the implementation, with additional customer facilities scheduled to go live in the coming months. As each site comes online, BF Global Group will continue expanding its standardised warehouse operations on the IFS Softeon platform, creating a more connected, scalable logistics network across Europe.

Together, IFS Softeon, BF Global Group, and Lanark are building a modern warehouse foundation that combines intelligent warehouse execution with proven logistics expertise to improve efficiency, accelerate customer onboarding, and support long-term growth.

Organisations looking to modernise warehouse operations, streamline fulfilment, and scale with confidence can learn more by contacting the IFS Softeon team today.

IFS Softeon Press Contacts:

Michael Catalino

IFS Softeon, Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations

Email: mcatalino@softeon.com

About IFS Softeon

IFS Softeon is a WMS provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor. Powered by Industrial AI, IFS Softeon combines deep industry expertise, robotics orchestration, and proven warehouse execution in a single, seamless offering. For over two decades, we have helped our customers optimize their fulfillment operations. IFS Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. As part of IFS, Softeon combines its tier-1 warehouse management expertise with the scale, global reach, and AI-driven capabilities of IFS, creating a powerful platform for end-to-end supply chain intelligence. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

About BF Global Group

BF Global Group is a leading third-party logistics provider delivering warehousing, fulfilment, transportation, and value-added logistics services across Europe. The company supports customers across retail, e-commerce, consumer goods, and industrial sectors through scalable, customer-focused logistics solutions.

SOURCE: Softeon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ifs-softeon-announces-successful-first-go-live-with-bf-global-gro-1206489