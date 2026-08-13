EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Formally Pledges Commitment to Data Center Communities

Data center developer signs Ratepayer Protection Pledge to ensure power and infrastructure costs do not impact homeowners' wallets

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, announced today that it has signed the Ratepayer Protection Pledge in support of its commitment to protecting the interests of the communities in which the company operates. The pledge is a public commitment that hyperscalers, AI companies, and the utilities and dater center developers supporting them will bring, build, or buy every kilowatt their facilities need and cover the entire cost of the infrastructure.

In signing the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, EdgeCore aligns itself with more than 300 national leaders, utilities and infrastructure stakeholders on the principle of responsible digital infrastructure development and ensuring that the costs related to powering the U.S. digital economy are not assigned to residential utility customers. EdgeCore understands the responsibility that data center developers hold in enabling the world's digital future, and the importance of balancing rapid, demand-driven expansion with sustainable practices and community investment.

"Signing the Ratepayer Protection Pledge is a public reflection of the work EdgeCore has already been doing to accept responsibility for the investments associated with ensuring that power is available across our portfolio without impacting our residential neighbors," said Lee Kestler, CEO of EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "Community is core to EdgeCore's company mission and we are heavily involved in our local markets. Our ecosystem of employees, contractors, and service providers live, work and give back to the communities we have invested in. In 2023, we formally established one of the first Community Engagement programs in the data center industry to proactively partner with local governments, our neighbors and utility partners in solving the issues that matter to them most - a priority we intend to uphold for many decades to come."

The Ratepayer Protection Pledge also highlights five main commitments for companies - commitments that EdgeCore wholeheartedly supports and puts into practice, including: Build, bring, or buy new power supply; pay for new power delivery infrastructure; pay whether the power is used or not; invest in local jobs and workforce development; contribute to grid and community resilience.

"Local residents often have questions about how data center developers approach power requirements, water use, job creation and disruptions that may accompany such large-scale projects," said Bill Jabjiniak, SVP of National Community Engagement and Government Relations, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "EdgeCore addresses these topics openly, highlighting the extremely low quantities of water we use to cool our facilities, the myriad programs we have developed, or participate in, to support local workforce development, and the power infrastructure, including distribution, transmission and generation, that we fund to eliminate ratepayer burden. We not only invest in infrastructure, we invest in being a good neighbor."

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in six North American markets with plans to continue regional expansion in 2026 and beyond. For more information, please visit edgecore.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Courtney Gaudet

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

courtney.gaudet@edgecore.com

SOURCE: EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edgecore-digital-infrastructure-formally-pledges-commitment-to-d-1206775