McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO), parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, today announced unaudited operating results for the McAlester, Oklahoma location's first full month of operations.

During July 2026, the McAlester location generated $243,079.27 in total park revenue, recorded 8,360 guest check-ins, added 218 new memberships for 569 total active memberships, and booked 65 birthday parties and group events, of which 37 were hosted during the month.

"These first-month results demonstrate the demand we believed existed in McAlester and the strength of bringing multiple entertainment experiences together under one roof," said Felix Waller, CEO of Lelantos Holdings. "Families are visiting for active entertainment, movies, arcade play, parties, food, and memberships - that diversified model is exactly what Airtopia was designed to create."

Revenue by Category

Key July revenue categories included:

Revenue Category July 2026 Total Park Revenue $243,079.27 General Admission $62,116.21 Cinema Tickets $36,304.70 Concessions + Airtopia Eatery $82,893.25 Parties $13,371.80 Arcade $9,331.39 Memberships $10,655.24

Memberships and Parties

McAlester added 218 new memberships during July, bringing total active memberships to 569. The location also booked 65 parties and group events, of which 37 were hosted during the month; the remainder are scheduled for future dates.

"Memberships and parties extend the relationship beyond a single visit," Waller said. "Seeing both categories gain traction in the first full month is an encouraging early indicator."

McAlester July 2026 Operating Snapshot

Metric July 2026 Total park revenue $243,079.27 Guest check-ins 8,360 New memberships 218 Total active memberships 569 Parties and groups booked 65

Outlook

Airtopia is building the operating systems, technology, training, and leadership structure required to support consistent execution as the Company expands into additional markets. "Our objective is not simply to open locations," Waller said. "It is to build locations that perform, create memorable experiences, and become part of the communities they serve. McAlester's first complete month gives us an early operating benchmark." The Company expects to provide additional operating updates as future reporting periods are completed.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks is a family entertainment company providing all-ages entertainment through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences. Airtopia combines active attractions, cinema, arcade entertainment, birthday parties, memberships, group events, and food and beverage to create destinations where families connect and celebrate.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company is developing a multi-state family entertainment platform supported by diversified revenue streams and disciplined expansion.

Unaudited Operating Information

The financial and operating information presented in this release is preliminary and unaudited, based on management's internal operating reports, and remains subject to final accounting review, reconciliation, and adjustments. Revenue categories may be presented through different operational reporting systems and should not be added together unless specifically identified as a combined total by the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding future operating performance, recurring revenue, membership growth, party and group-event activity, customer demand, future reporting periods, expansion, and the scalability of Airtopia's operating model. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and plans and are subject to risks and uncertainties - including consumer demand, seasonality, competition, staffing, operating costs, local market conditions, technology performance, pricing, and economic conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially, as described in the Company's public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309465

Source: Lelantos Holdings Inc.