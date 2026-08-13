Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") announces that Jeff Poloni has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Poloni will continue to support Americore as a technical consultant, providing continuity and technical expertise as the Company advances its exploration activities.

The Board of Directors has appointed Justin Hanka as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Hanka currently serves as a director of Americore and will continue in that role.

Mr. Hanka is an investment and merchant banking professional with a broad range of corporate and industrial expertise gained over the past 30 years, particularly in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions and raising capital in Australasia, Europe and North America. He has been a director of a number of public companies in North America, including EONX Technologies Inc. (CSE: EONX), SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) and MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO). Mr. Hanka has also participated in a number of successful trade sales and exits as a CEO and senior executive, including the $485 million initial public offering of iSelect.com.au.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Poloni for his leadership and contributions to Americore during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer and director. The Company looks forward to continuing to benefit from his extensive geological and technical experience in his new role as a technical consultant.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jeff for his leadership and dedication to Americore," said Justin Hanka, incoming Chief Executive Officer. "Jeff has played an important role in advancing the Company and its projects, and we are pleased that he will remain involved as a technical consultant. I look forward to working with Jeff, the Board and our technical team as we continue to advance Americore's exploration assets and pursue opportunities to create value for our shareholders."

About Americore Resources Ltd.

Americore Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, USA, while evaluating additional opportunities to build shareholder value through the acquisition and development of high-quality mineral assets.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309451

Source: Americore Resources Corp.