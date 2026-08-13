Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4183H | ISIN: US74738J5083 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.08.26 | 18:07
0,920 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
XCHANGE TEC.INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XCHANGE TEC.INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XChange TEC.INC Announces Intent to Acquire First Cycle, INC., Accelerating AI-Powered Insurance Transformation

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XChange TEC.INC (Nasdaq: XHG) ("XChange" or the "Company"), an insurance agency and insurance technology platform serving consumers across the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong, today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire First Cycle, INC. ("First Cycle"), a growing artificial intelligence ("AI") technology company headquartered in Hong Kong. The proposed acquisition represents a pivotal step in XChange's strategic vision to become an AI-driven insurance ecosystem platform in the Asia-Pacific region.

Advancing Insurance Solution with Agentic AI

Since pivoting to insurance agency and technology businesses through the acquisition of Alpha Mind Technology Limited in December 2023, XChange has evolved from its origins in automobile insurance distribution into a comprehensive insurance platform offering life, health, group accident, and property-related insurance products. The Company operates a SaaS platform that connects consumers with underwriting support. The acquisition of First Cycle marks the next logical evolution of this transformation.

First Cycle is a technology company specializing in the development of AI-driven solutions. The company's technology leverages advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and agentic AI technologies to enable insurers and brokers to reduce manual workloads, accelerate decision-making, and enhance accuracy across core insurance workflows. First Cycle's technology addresses two of the most critical pain points in traditional insurance: underwriting speed and claims efficiency. Its AI agents coordinate across digital, voice, and mobile channels to capture, validate, and route claims in real time, improving data quality at first contact, reducing cycle times, and lowering loss adjustment expenses while enhancing the policyholder experience. Moreover, applying AI-driven decision support to intake, triage, and enrich submissions, helps insurers prioritize opportunities and accelerate quote turnaround. By integrating the AI agentic insurance capabilities into the Company's SaaS ecosystem, XChange aims to offer clients faster, more accurate underwriting, streamlined claims handling, and an improved customer experience.

The acquisition of First Cycle is central to XChange's long-term strategic vision of becoming a comprehensive, technology-enabled insurance ecosystem serving clients across Greater China and international markets. The Company has been systematically building its insurance technology capabilities since 2023 and recently expanded into Hong Kong through the acquisition of a licensed insurance brokerage firm in April 2025. First Cycle's technology is expected to enhance XChange's ability to serve high-net-worth individuals, multinational corporations, and cross-border investors seeking sophisticated risk management solutions.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC, through its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entities, operates insurance agency and insurance technology business. The insurance agency is PRC-licensed and operates nationwide in the PRC with a wide range of insurance products underwritten by major insurance companies, including industry leading and/or state-owned property and casualty insurance companies as well as certain regional property and casualty insurance companies in the PRC. The insurance technology business is focused on operating and developing insurance technology in the PRC, including developing SaaS platform to connect consumers and underwriting support.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. The reports filed by the Company with the SEC discuss these and other important factors and risks that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE XChange TEC.INC

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.