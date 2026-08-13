Judging crop yield and quality under agrivoltaic systems solely by the shading rates of solar panels is inappropriate, according to new research from the Japan Renewable Energy Foundation (JREF). The Tokyo-headquartered think tank has released a report that analyzes the effects of shading from solar panels on crops including rice, soybeans, tea, coffee, and spinach, using examples from both Japan and internationally. The research comes ahead of proposals set out by Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries to implement new agrivoltaics legislation that would set a uniform shading ...

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