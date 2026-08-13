EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies
/ Key word(s): Financial
$2.7 Million in Product Orders Outpace Shipments of $2.0 Million
Company Has Received Product Orders for Fiscal Year 2026 of $11.2 Million; Working with Suppliers to Maximize Product Shipments Through End of Fiscal Year
Received ISO 13485 Certification Ahead of Schedule; International Expansion Planned
StereoCED Drug Delivery System Expected to be Available for Research and Investigational Clinical Studies by the End of Fiscal Year 2026
Management to Host Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Today
EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - August 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, has reported financial results and provided a business update for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended June 30, 2026.
FY Q3 2026 Financial Highlights
Recent Operational Highlights
Management Commentary
"This quarter marked another period of revenue growth compared to 2025, with product revenue increasing 16% year-over-year to $2.0 million," said Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne. "Importantly, this growth is improving margins - product gross margins reached a record 59.9%, driven by a 29% increase in product gross profit to $1.2 million compared to the prior year period. Even more encouraging is that new product orders of $2.7 million during the quarter meaningfully outpaced revenue recognized during the quarter, growing our backlog to $1.7 million.
"Looking at the rest of the fiscal year, there's a lot to be excited about: the launch of our StereoCED drug delivery platform for investigational and animal studies, continued growth of the OneRF Brain Ablation System, onboarding independent distributor reps for the OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System, selecting a partner for our basivertebral nerve ablation access tools, and planning for international expansion. In total, we continue to make meaningful progress with our technology platform across all verticals while adding to the patient success stories for those who are treated with our technology. This is our driving motivation."
Summary of NeuroOne Therapies
OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System:
SteroeCED Drug Delivery Program:
Basivertebral Nerve Ablation:
OneRF Ablation System in the Brain:
Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
Product revenue increased to $2.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, a 16% increase compared to $1.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales of OneRF Products.
Product gross profit increased 29% to $1.2 million, driving a product gross margin expansion to a record 59.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $0.9 million, or 53.9%, in the same year-ago quarter. This 6.0 percentage point increase reflects a more favorable sales mix toward higher margin products.
Total operating expenses were $3.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $2.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. Selling, General & Administrative expenses were $2.2 million, compared to $1.6 million as a result of increased headcount, sales and marketing costs, professional fees and other operating costs in the same year-ago quarter. Research & Development expenses were $1.4 million, compared to $1.2 million in the same year-ago quarter, reflecting the timing of product development activities.
Net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $2.0 million, or ($0.23) per basic share and ($0.28) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.5 million, or ($0.19) per basic share and ($0.19) per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.
As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.0 million, compared to $6.6 million as of September 30, 2025. Accounts receivable were $1.1 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million as of September 30, 2025, and inventory, net was $2.3 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $2.2 million as of September 30, 2025. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company raised $0.4 million through its at-the-market offering program. Through June 30, 2026, the Company raised gross proceeds of $8.4 million under the at-the-market ("ATM") program. Subsequent to quarter-end, on July 13, 2026, the Company raised another $1.0 million through the issuance of 400,346 shares under the ATM program representing the second time in calendar 2026 the ATM was utilized.
The Company had working capital of $3.7 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to working capital of $7.9 million as of September 30, 2025. The Company had no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2026.
All share and per share amounts in this release have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the one-for-six reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock, which began trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market on April 16, 2026.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host an investor conference call and webcast today, Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company's fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:
Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-In (Toll Free): 888-506-0062
International Dial-In: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 549778
Webcast: NMTC FY Q3 2026 Earnings Call Webcast
Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.
A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, August 27, 2026. To listen to the replay, please call 877-481-4010 within the United States or 919-882-2331 when calling internationally, using replay passcode 54304. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above through August 13, 2027.
About NeuroOne
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery, basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, please visit nmtc1.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "forecasts," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward looking statements may include statements regarding the potential sales of the StereoCEDTM drug delivery platform in investigational clinical studies or animals in Q4 fiscal 2026, 2026 guidance, the collaborations with the University of Minnesota and other companies, our ability to expand internationally, our ability to ship back-ordered product, our ability to expand the sales of our OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System, our and the Company's ability to expand revenue. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology risks related to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.
* Disclaimer: This recounts several patients' experiences and may not be representative of all patient outcomes.
IR Contact
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NeuroOne Medical Technologies
|United States
|ISIN:
|US64130M2XXX
|EQS News ID:
|2382620
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2382620 13.08.2026 CET/CEST