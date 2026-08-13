Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Plushie Planet, a global innovation company merging digital technology with physical manufacturing, today announced it is scaling up 3D-printing and blind-box production capacity across its Denver headquarters and Shenzhen operations, as its flagship character IP, STAR BABY, prepares to launch its third collectible series, "The Symbiotic Flow." The expansion is designed to accelerate new releases and restocks for a franchise that now reaches collectors in more than 40 countries and regions.

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Founded in early 2020 in Denver, Colorado, Plushie Planet creates designer plush, art toys and AI-powered companions for what it calls the "emotional economy." Citing United Nations data, the company notes that the global population living alone has more than doubled, from 153 million in 2000 to 331 million in 2023, fueling a companionship-driven market valued at roughly US$450 billion. The company has grown from a small design studio into a multi-continent operation with more than 1,200 team members and over five million units shipped, supported by design centers in Denver and Paris and an Asia hub spanning Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul.

STAR BABY, the studio's flagship IP, follows a cast of wide-eyed cosmic guardians who protect the "Life-Web," an invisible thread that binds the destinies of nature and humanity. The debut series introduced the guardians and the sealed blind-box format that became the franchise's signature. Series II, "The Pulsing Cosmos," gave the universe a conscience: seven guardians clad in the hand-stitched "Patchwork Mantle," each championing a real-world cause, from health, children and the spirit to animal protection, forests, oceans and freshwater. Their cracked buttons and visible seams are designed as "medals of guardianship," and the series carries an ESG-themed value matrix that the company says elevates art toys from aesthetic consumption to value-driven consumption.

The upcoming Series III, "The Symbiotic Flow," softens the line into lifelike long-fur plush with the characters' signature "world-weary tsundere gaze." Six regular guardians take on themes ranging from community revival and digital wellbeing to climate governance and responsible consumption, crowned by a secret edition, PROUD, the Guardian of Self-Identity.

"A soft embrace and a thoughtful piece of technology speak the same language," said Mongrain Claude, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plushie Planet. "Scaling our production is not just about making more toys; it is about answering, faster and more warmly, a world that increasingly needs companionship. Series III is our gentlest and most confident answer yet."

Beyond its product lines, the company directs 8% of annual profit to charitable partners supporting isolated elders, children in care and mental-health initiatives. Its community program recently brought the STAR BABY guardians to a tree-planting initiative in Brazil, where volunteers planted seedlings marked with values such as Hope, Peace and Gratitude, an offline echo of Series II's environmental storytelling. Manufacturing partners are held to strict standards on recycled materials and fair labor.

STAR BABY collections are available through Plushie Planet's official channels and selected partners worldwide. Launch details for "The Symbiotic Flow" will be announced on the company's official platforms.

About Plushie Planet

Plushie Planet is a global innovation company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and user experience at its core, deeply merging digital technology with physical manufacturing. Founded in early 2020 in Denver, Colorado, the company creates designer plush, art toys and AI companions serving customers in more than 40 countries and regions, guided by four values: Warmth, Companionship, Authenticity and Creation. Learn more at planetplushie.com.

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Source: PRNews OU