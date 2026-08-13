Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc., to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference August 19th

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), today announced that management will be present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at Sidoti & Company's Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference taking place on August 19-20, 2026.

Management plans to discuss its clinical and commercial development pipeline and its recently closed acquisition of Dura Driver Control Systems, a leading global automotive supplier with a 100+ year history and $200M+ in 2025 revenue.

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference Presentation Details

Dates: August 19-20, 2026

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 1:45 P.M. ET

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_udxBu7lMQ9iYsAS6ydaFVA

One-on-One Meetings

Inspire will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20, 2026. To register for the presentation or one-on ones, visit https://sidoti.com/events.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver drugs to the body rapidly and precisely. This technology offers the potential to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. Aspire Biopharma's delivery technology can be applied to many different active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other bioactive substances.

Aspire's subsidiary Dura Driver Control Systems is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered automotive and industrial systems that facilitate electronic driver control and support migration toward vehicle electrification, safety, lightweighting, and sustainability. DCS maintains a strong powertrain agnostic product portfolio that includes mechatronic actuators, human machine interfaces, industrial cables, and cable control systems backed by over 310 patents. The Company operates 11 manufacturing facilities globally and serves as a tier one automotive supplier to major OEMs and other industrial firms.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact:

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharma-holdings-inc.-to-present-at-sidoti-virtual-investor-1206610