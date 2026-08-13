LHH Wins Career Development Innovation Award at Inaugural 2026 HR Tech Breakthrough Awards for LHH Career Studio

AI-powered career transition platform recognized for combining labor market insights, human coaching, and job search tools in one system. Users in LHH's Career Transition program find new roles 32 days faster with the platform.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Overview

LHH Career Transition & Mobility, the leading talent transformation solutions business within the Adecco Group, today announced that LHH Career Studio has won the Career Development Innovation Award in the inaugural 2026 HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program. LHH was selected from hundreds of nominations spanning the global HR technology landscape, in a winners' group that includes Rippling, BambooHR, Deel, ADP, Workday, and UKG.

The award recognizes LHH Career Studio, an AI-powered career transition platform that unifies labor market data, expert coaching, job search tools, and reskilling resources in a single experience. By pairing AI-driven insights with human coaching at each stage of a career transition, LHH Career Studio inspires career pathways and accelerates the search without replacing the judgment the process requires.

Key Facts

Award: LHH won the Career Development Innovation Award in the Internal Mobility & Career Development category of the inaugural 2026 HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program.

Platform reach: LHH Career Studio supports more than 500,000 users across 60 countries.

Career path shift: According to LHH research, 78% of people who lose a job initially look for a similar role, but nearly 60% ultimately land their next opportunity in a different role, industry, or skill area.

LHH Career Canvas: This AI-powered tool incorporates user preferences, skills and market demand to uncover career opportunities the user might not have otherwise considered. Career Canvas has generated more than 1.5 million "inspirations," meaning potential career paths and roles.

Smart Job Boards, which help candidates expand their search beyond traditional job boards by recommending websites tailored to specific industries, employment types and locations, have recorded more than 100,000 searches across more than 73,000 job boards.

Interview Center: This AI-powered interview simulation platform has supported more than 53,000 active users globally, helping them build soft skills to navigate career changes. Participants report their confidence doubling after use.

Speed to employment: Individuals in LHH's Career Transition program who used LHH Career Studio secured employment an average of 32 days faster than those using the platform's previous version.

Satisfaction: Overall satisfaction ratings in LHH's Career Transition & Mobility business rose from 4.1 in 2024 to 4.35 out of five in 2025.

Award program: The HR Tech Breakthrough Awards evaluated the global HR technology landscape to identify the companies redefining how organizations hire, manage, develop, and retain talent; 2026 is its inaugural year for HR technology.

Executive Quote

"Every career transition starts with the same question: what comes next. LHH Career Studio was built to answer that question in real time, using data to map where someone's skills can go and coaches to help them act on it with confidence. This award reflects what we see across hundreds of thousands of users: candidates who use Career Studio find a job 25% faster, and they land somewhere their skills are actually valued," said John Morgan, President of Career Transition & Mobility at LHH.

Frequently Asked Questions

What award did LHH win?

LHH won the Career Development Innovation Award in the Internal Mobility & Career Development category of the inaugural 2026 HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program, for LHH Career Studio.

What is LHH Career Studio?

LHH Career Studio is an AI-powered career transition platform that combines labor market insights, human coaching, job search tools, and reskilling resources in one experience. It serves more than 500,000 users across 60 countries.

What is LHH Career Canvas?

LHH Career Canvas is an AI enabled feature within LHH Career Studio that analyzes a user's experience, skills, and interests alongside real-time labor market data to identify career paths aligned with individual strengths and market demand. It has generated more than 1.2 million "inspirations," or potential career paths and role opportunities matched to a user's profile.

How much faster do LHH Career Studio users find new roles?

Individuals in LHH's Career Transition program who used LHH Career Studio secured employment an average of 32 days faster than those using the platform's previous version.

What is the HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program?

The HR Tech Breakthrough Awards is part of the Tech Breakthrough family of market intelligence and recognition programs, which has worked with thousands of technology companies across AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and digital health. The 2026 program is its inaugural year for HR technology, recognizing companies driving the future of work.

Why does LHH Career Studio matter?

LHH Career Studio matters because most career transition tools address only one stage of the journey, forcing people to piece together separate platforms for career coaching, job search, interview practice, and reskilling. By combining labor market insights, human coaching, job search tools, salary negotiation, interview practice, and reskilling resources in one system, LHH Career Studio reduces that fragmentation at a moment when people are already navigating an emotionally and professionally difficult transition.

How does LHH use AI in Career Studio?

LHH's approach to career transition is human-led, tech-enabled. AI is transforming job searches so leveraging it boosts efficiency and offers a competitive advantage to job seekers. At LHH, we responsibly use AI as an enabling technology alongside human coaches throughout the platform. For instance, Career Canvas reads a user's experience, skills, and interests against real-time labor market data to surface career paths matched to that profile. Smart Job Board turns those paths into personalized job recommendations. Interview Center runs AI-powered practice interviews with real-time feedback so users can strengthen how they communicate their experience before a real conversation. At each point, a human coach stays involved to help the person interpret what the AI surfaces and decide what to do with it, so the technology speeds up the search without taking the judgment out of it.

Why is career transition support important?

Career transition support is important because career paths rarely move in a straight line, and most people do not end up back in a similar role. LHH research shows that although 78% of people who lose a job initially look for a similar role, nearly 60% ultimately land their next opportunity in a different role, industry, or skill area. Yet awareness of available support remains low: 45% of HR leaders say they offer outplacement support, but only 14% of employees know it exists. Structured support helps close that gap, giving people the visibility, guidance, and confidence to navigate a career change successfully rather than defaulting to the first similar role they can find.

Links

Demo video explaining LHH's Career Studio: https://vimeo.com/1206283063

About LHH

LHH empowers professionals and organizations to achieve bold ambitions and secure lasting impact through unique advisory services and professional talent solutions.

LHH's full suite of offerings connects solutions, making LHH a single talent partner for organizations. In a rapidly evolving landscape with complex challenges, we create value across the entire professional talent journey. From advising organizational change, to hiring great people, developing skills and nurturing leaders, to advancing individuals to the next stage of their careers, LHH makes talent a competitive edge.

We believe the future of work lies at the intersection of exceptional human care and innovation. Powered by science, technology, and proprietary data analytics, LHH's approach is crafted to align with business strategies and cultures, delivering powerful, sustainable, and measurable impact.

LHH has a team of over 12,000 professionals, across 60+ countries and more than 50 years of experience. As part of the Adecco Group, we bring together global excellence, local knowledge and centralized coordination for thousands of companies and millions of people worldwide.

Core services: Advisory · Recruitment · Tech and Human Skills Development · Career Transition and Outplacement

Industries served: Enterprise, mid-market, and public sector organizations globally.

Website: lhh.com | Phone number: 1-800-611-4544 | Media contact: PR@lhh.com

Recruitment. Development. Career Transition.

LHH. A beautiful working world.

Media Contact

LHH Communications

PR@lhh.com

1-800-611-4544

SOURCE: LHH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lhh-wins-career-development-innovation-award-at-inaugural-2026-h-1206708