Phomemo Expands Tattoo Stencil Printer Solutions to Support Professional Artists Evolving Workflows

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Phomemo, a global creative printing brand specializing in thermal printing solutions, has expanded its tattoo stencil printer lineup with two new solutions - the Phomemo TA81 Large-Format Tattoo Stencil Printer and Phomemo L85 Smart Touchscreen Tattoo Stencil Printer - designed to support the evolving needs of professional tattoo artists.

From large-scale body art preparation to everyday studio workflows, different tattoo projects require different printing solutions. While some artists prioritize portability and flexibility, others need tools that can handle full-length designs, customized layouts, and more efficient preparation processes.

Alongside established models including the M08F-WS and M08F Plus, Phomemo's expanded tattoo printer lineup provides artists with multiple options based on their creative style, workflow, and studio needs.

Choosing the Right Tattoo Stencil Printer Matters

For tattoo artists, stencil preparation is an important step between digital design and the final artwork on skin. A reliable tattoo stencil printer can help artists maintain design accuracy, reduce preparation time, and create a smoother workflow before each session.

However, different tattoo styles create different challenges.

Artists specializing in fine details may prioritize clear and portable printing solutions, while those creating sleeves, back pieces, or large-scale compositions often face a different challenge: preparing oversized stencils without manually assembling multiple sections.

Phomemo's tattoo stencil printer solutions are designed around these different creative scenarios.

Phomemo TA81: A Large-Format Tattoo Stencil Printer Built for Complex Designs

For artists who regularly create full sleeves, back pieces, legs, or other large-scale tattoo projects, stencil preparation can become one of the most time-consuming parts of the workflow.

Traditionally, oversized tattoo designs often require artists to print multiple stencil sheets, trim edges, align different sections, and carefully transfer the assembled design onto the skin. While this approach can work, maintaining accuracy across a large composition can add extra preparation steps and increase the risk of misalignment.

The Phomemo TA81 was designed to address this challenge with continuous, variable-length stencil printing.

Unlike standard sheet-based printing methods, the TA81 uses a roll-fed system that allows artists to print large tattoo designs in one continuous piece. For full sleeves, back pieces, spine designs, or other extended compositions, artists can create a complete stencil without manually cutting and joining multiple sections.

This one-piece printing workflow helps maintain design continuity and makes stencil preparation more efficient for complex tattoo projects.

Beyond size capability, the TA81 focuses on reducing waste during professional workflows. Its variable-length printing system allows artists to print only the required length for each design rather than relying on fixed-size sheets. For busy studios handling multiple projects, this can help optimize transfer paper usage during daily operations.

The TA81 also features Phomemo's wrinkle-resistant printing technology, designed to help keep transfer paper flat during longer printing processes. Combined with an upgraded print head and edge-stabilizing design, the printer helps deliver consistent and clear stencil lines throughout the entire design.

With Bluetooth and USB connectivity support, the TA81 can connect with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS systems, giving artists flexibility when preparing designs.

Through the Phomemo App, artists can adjust designs, preview tattoo layouts, split large images, manage transfer settings, and prepare files before printing.

Phomemo L85: Smart Touchscreen Control for a More Customized Workflow

While large-scale artists may prioritize printing size and efficiency, other tattoo professionals look for a more interactive and customizable stencil preparation experience.

The Phomemo L85 is designed for artists who prefer a smarter workflow with direct control through an integrated touchscreen.

Featuring a 5-inch touchscreen with six language options, the L85 allows artists to manage printing tasks directly from the device. Functions such as template selection, brightness adjustment, print mileage tracking, battery information display, timer settings, sensor calibration, and self-testing can be accessed without relying entirely on another device.

For artists working with different tattoo styles and design formats, flexibility is also important. The L85 supports multiple print sizes, including Letter, A4, B5, A5, and additional width options, allowing artists to prepare different stencil layouts based on their projects.

The L85 also works with the Phomemo App ecosystem, providing creative and editing tools such as image transformation, tattoo extraction, line-art conversion, tattoo preview, and large-image splitting.

Optional AI-assisted features, including AI image generation and tattoo extraction, are designed to support artists during the preparation stage by helping explore ideas, refine concepts, and improve workflow efficiency - while keeping the artist's own creativity and craftsmanship at the center of the design process.

Portable Tattoo Stencil Solutions: M08F-WS and M08F Plus

For artists who prioritize mobility, Phomemo also offers portable tattoo stencil printer solutions designed for flexible everyday workflows.

The Phomemo M08F-WS provides a lightweight wireless printing solution for artists who need a compact setup. Supporting Bluetooth connectivity and multiple operating systems, it allows artists to prepare tattoo stencils from smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

The Phomemo M08F Plus builds on this portable concept with a smarter touchscreen experience. Its built-in touchscreen supports functions including brightness adjustment, auto shutdown, calibration, and self-test printing, helping artists complete basic operations directly from the printer.

With thermal printing technology, both models eliminate the need for ink cartridges while providing a convenient solution for tattoo stencil preparation. Through the Phomemo App, artists can access editing tools, stencil generation, previews, and other workflow features designed to simplify the transition from digital artwork to physical stencil.

Choosing the Right Phomemo Tattoo Stencil Printer

Every tattoo artist has a different creative workflow, and the ideal tattoo stencil printer depends on the type of work being created. All can be found on Phomemo's official site.

Artists working on large-scale compositions such as sleeves and back pieces may benefit from the Phomemo TA81's continuous full-length printing capability.

Artists looking for a smart, customizable printing experience can explore the Phomemo L85 with touchscreen control and flexible print options.

Artists who need a portable solution for everyday stencil preparation can choose between the lightweight M08F-WS and the upgraded M08F Plus.

By developing tattoo stencil printers for different artistic scenarios, Phomemo continues to help tattoo professionals simplify preparation, improve efficiency, and focus more on the creative process.

About Phomemo

Phomemo is a global creative printing brand dedicated to making everyday printing simple, enjoyable, and accessible. Backed by over 12 years of expertise in thermal printing technology and trusted by over 40 million users worldwide, Phomemo continues to develop the evolution of smart printing. From home organization to global e-commerce, Phomemo lowers the barrier to professional results, enabling ideas and commerce to flow freely.

Media Contact

Organization: Phomemo

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Website: https://phomemo.com

Email: influencerscenter@phomemo.com

City: New York

State: New York

Country: United States

SOURCE: Phomemo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/phomemo-expands-tattoo-stencil-printer-solutions-to-support-profession-1206919