East Preston, West Sussex, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - 360 Living Memories today announced the launch of "Monologues & Memories," a new live-streaming format that pairs 360-degree immersive video with unamplified, in-person storytelling to bring shared cultural experiences to older adults who are housebound, socially isolated, or geographically distant from family and community.

The inaugural Monologues & Memories performance took place on 5 August 2026 at The Lighthouse Café in East Preston, West Sussex. Founder and Director David Wortley delivered a 90-minute, one-man show - classic British monologues, music-hall and wartime-era songs, and oral storytelling - without a microphone, slides, or any on-stage technology. The performance was streamed live in 360-degree immersive video to 36 viewers across three countries: the United Kingdom, Austria, and Brazil.

Remote viewers included participants in Alderton and Smeeton Westerby (UK), Austria, and São Paulo, Brazil. The in-room audience included former evacuees and others with personal memories of the wartime era.

During the performance, an audience member shared a wartime memory of her mother taking her by train through London to buy a doll's pram in the days after her father was killed in the war. The café fell still. Remote viewers in Austria and Brazil reported experiencing the same moment of shared stillness simultaneously with the live audience.

"Monologues & Memories is built on a simple idea: technology should bring people into the room, not replace the room," said David Wortley, founder and director of 360 Living Memories. "A single voice in a small Sussex café held a live audience and viewers on three continents in the same moment. That is what 360-degree immersive live-streaming makes possible - and it matters most for the people who cannot get to the room themselves."

The format addresses a recognised public-health concern. Loneliness, social isolation, and dementia affect millions of older adults in the UK and internationally, and shared reminiscence, music, and storytelling are increasingly recognised as ways to support cognitive and emotional wellbeing in later life. Monologues & Memories extends the reach of those shared experiences to people who are homebound, in residential care, or separated from family by distance.

A full 360-degree recording of the inaugural performance is available at youtube.com/live/SS0HqZ_rOm8.

360 Living Memories plans to bring Monologues & Memories to community halls, heritage venues, seaside locations, and cruise ships, and to develop the format for residential care settings.

About 360 Living Memories

360 Living Memories is a UK-based producer of immersive cultural experiences, founded and directed by David Wortley. David is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a Visiting Researcher at Bournemouth University, and a Project Supervisor at UCL's Global Business School for Health. In addition to Monologues & Memories, 360 Living Memories offers keynote presentations and storytelling workshops for corporate and community organisations.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC