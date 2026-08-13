Quantum Cyber Unveils the Quantum Photonic Antenna and Publishes Inaugural Technical White Paper Detailing the Quantum Layer of Its Autonomous Defense Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today unveiled the Quantum Photonic Antenna and published its inaugural technical whitepaper, "The Quantum Photonic Antenna: A New Way to Capture, Organize, and Use Light Across Autonomous and Defense Platforms" (the "Whitepaper"), detailing the patent-pending photonic architecture that anchors the quantum layer of the Company's platform. The Whitepaper is available at https://quantum-cyber.ai/investors/presentations.

A New Photonic Architecture for Autonomous and Defense Systems

The Quantum Photonic Antenna is designed to capture a significantly broader range of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light than conventional single-band receivers and to organize that multiphoton energy into a narrow-phase, narrowband, quasi-coherent photomagnetic stream on a thin, integrated nanoscale surface. The same architecture is configurable as a multiphoton transmitter-receiver, distributing shift-encoded photon signals across multiple frequencies and reorganizing them at the output stage. Fermi-based photon squeezing then consolidates that stream into a predominantly magnetic state, reducing dissipation during transmission and supporting frequency-diverse, cyber-resilient signaling.

The architecture operates as a five-step pipeline of capture, separate, convert, squeeze, and synchronize, coordinated by probability and state-transition logic and by phase control across the array. Mission applications outlined in the Whitepaper include extended endurance through supplemental broad-spectrum energy harvesting, optical power beaming, cyber-resilient multiphoton communications in denied and contested environments, and multispectral sensing and optical navigation in GPS-degraded conditions.

Quantum Cyber's exclusive worldwide license from Project LightShift, Inc. covers unmanned aerial vehicles and drone platforms used in defense and national security applications. As detailed in the Whitepaper, however, the underlying architecture is designed to extend into adjacent domains where power, communications, sensing, and surface area are constrained. Four such domains are identified: satellites and space systems, low-latency space-to-space and satellite-to-ground optical communications, energy harvesting on conformal surfaces, and LADAR (laser-based detection and ranging).

These extensions are directly complementary to the Company's Board-approved initiative, disclosed on June 26, 2026, to acquire an equity stake in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX"). SpaceX's low-earth-orbit communications infrastructure, space-based sensing capabilities, and expanding U.S. defense portfolio align with the frequency-diverse, low-latency photonic transmitter-receiver architecture described in the Whitepaper. In the Company's view, a conformal photonic surface capable of harvesting supplemental energy on satellite skins while operating as a multiphoton transmitter-receiver represents a direct technological adjacency between the quantum layer of the Company's defense platform and the LEO infrastructure SpaceX operates. However, there can be no assurance that such adjacency will prove to beneficial to the Company.

The Whitepaper is being published against a coordinated federal policy stack the Company believes is directly relevant to the Quantum Photonic Antenna's mission profile. Executive Order 14307 establishes American drone dominance as an explicit national-security and industrial priority and directs the acceleration of domestic drone production capacity. The U.S. Department of Defense FY2027 Budget Request allocates approximately $55 billion to drone and autonomous warfare programs, the largest single-year autonomous warfare allocation in U.S. history. Version 2 of the Department of War's Drone Dominance Program Supply Chain Framework, dated July 23, 2026, phases in progressively tighter U.S. sourcing and manufacturing requirements.

On June 24, 2026, Quantum Cyber separately announced its compliance with the Trump Administration's National Quantum Initiative framework. The Quantum Photonic Antenna is intended to sit at the intersection of that quantum framework and the Administration's autonomous warfare priorities: frequency-diverse, shift-encoded multiphoton signaling at the physical layer, supported by post-quantum cryptographic protection at the information layer, on a domestically developed photonic platform licensed to a U.S.-focused, Nasdaq-listed defense company.

The program is moving from modeled architecture toward a demonstrable prototype module. The Whitepaper defines the near-term technical milestones: completed design and risk assessment, photolithography and controlled dot deposition for component and array fabrication, measured broad-spectrum capture and conversion, validated squeezing and phase control, transmitter-receiver demonstration, frequency-diverse communications testing under contested conditions, repeatable yield, environmental validation, and an integrated drone prototype. The technology was invented by Wolf Kohn, Ph.D., Chief Scientist of Project LightShift, and is licensed to Quantum Cyber on an exclusive worldwide basis under the definitive Intellectual Property License Agreement executed on June 11, 2026.

"We licensed the quantum antenna in June because we believed it was the layer that would separate our platform from every other autonomous defense integrator. Publishing this Whitepaper is the moment we put the physics on the table," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "The architecture was engineered for the endurance, cyber-resilience, and communications problems that define the modern drone battlefield, and it extends naturally into low-latency satellite-to-ground optical links. That extension is why our Board approved the initiative to acquire an equity stake in SpaceX. Executive Order 14307, the FY2027 autonomous warfare budget, and the National Quantum Initiative are not, in our view, three separate policy documents. They are one directive, and we intend to be one of the domestic companies that answers it."

About Quantum Drones Corporation

Quantum Drones Corporation is a wholly owned Nevada-incorporated subsidiary of Quantum Cyber N.V. established to serve as the operational vehicle for the Company's domestic defense technology programs and U.S. government procurement activities. The subsidiary is led by Peter O'Rourke, President and Director, a former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Trump administration.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "target," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated capabilities, development milestones, potential applications, and commercialization pathways of the patent-pending Quantum Photonic Antenna technology; the Company's ability to develop, fabricate, integrate, and validate prototype hardware based on the architecture described in the Whitepaper; the potential extension of the underlying architecture into satellite, space-based communications, energy harvesting, and LADAR applications; the Company's intent to pursue and, if consummated, the anticipated strategic benefits of an equity stake in SpaceX; the Company's alignment with Executive Order 14307, the U.S. Department of Defense FY2027 Budget Request, the Drone Dominance Program Supply Chain Framework, and the National Quantum Initiative; and the Company's broader business strategy and technology pipeline.

The technology described in the Whitepaper is early-stage and pre-commercial. Prototype performance may differ materially from modeled expectations, and development remains subject to technical, fabrication, yield, integration, environmental, regulatory, export-control, funding, intellectual-property, customer-adoption, and defense-procurement risks. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. Additional information concerning these and other factors may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available publicly at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

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