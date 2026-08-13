Gordon Brothers Launches Sale for Superbike Factory Limited

Sale represents unique opportunity for buyers to acquire an established used motorcycle retailer with significant customer recognition and digital reach

London, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is offering for sale by private treaty a leading U.K. used motorcycle retail and digital commerce platform on behalf of the joint administrators of Superbike Factory Limited (in administration). Gordon Brothers were appointed to advise on and facilitate the sale of the company's intellectual property (IP) and digital assets.

The sale presents an opportunity to acquire a valuable portfolio of IP developed over more than 15 years, including registered and unregistered trademarks, premium domain names, websites, branding, digital content, marketing assets, customer-facing IP and associated goodwill. With an average Trustpilot rating of 4.6 from more than 19,000 reviews, the brand has established strong recognition and a significant customer following within the U.K. motorcycle market.

This is a compelling opportunity for strategic buyers, industry participants, investors and digital commerce operators seeking to accelerate growth through the acquisition of an established retail and digital platform. The assets provide a strong foundation for continued customer engagement, digital commerce and brand development across the motorcycle, automotive, e-commerce and consumer retail sectors, with opportunities to expand market reach and develop new commercial channels.

"We believe this opportunity will attract significant interest from buyers seeking an established route into the motorcycle market," said Emily Muir, Head of Intellectual Property, EMEA at Gordon Brothers. "The combination of the recognised 'We Buy Any Bike' brand, proprietary purchasing platform, premium domain name and extensive customer database creates a highly scalable platform that would be both time-consuming and costly to replicate from scratch."

For further information or to schedule a viewing, please visit our website. Initial expressions of interest are due by 5 PM BST on August 14, 2026, with a deadline for final offers likely to be set shortly thereafter.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.





About Superbike Factory Limited (in administration)

Founded in 2010, Superbike Factory Limited (in administration) is one of the U.K.'s leading used motorcycle retailers, operating a nationwide platform that combines physical retail locations with a sophisticated digital and e-commerce offering. The business has developed a recognised consumer brand, proprietary technology platforms, extensive customer databases and a portfolio of digital assets supporting motorcycle acquisition, retail and finance activities.

Narrative Strategies gordonbrothers@narrativestrategies.com