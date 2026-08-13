Former Eigen Technologies engineering leader will accelerate StructureFlow's AI-first product delivery and the development of its Structural Intelligence Platform

StructureFlow, the Structural Intelligence Platform, today announced that Lloyd Allen has joined its senior leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. Allen will report to Founder and CEO Tim Follett and lead StructureFlow's global product and engineering organization, overseeing the company's technology strategy, artificial intelligence capabilities, and product roadmap.

In his role, Allen will lead the continued development of StructureFlow's AI capabilities, data connectivity, and integrations with the systems through which firms manage legal, financial, and transaction information and the AI-first ways of working that help a focused product and engineering team ship with greater speed and precision. These investments support the company's broader vision of enabling information to move more smoothly between source systems, visual models, and the professionals responsible for making high-stakes decisions.

"StructureFlow was built by people with an intimate understanding of how lawyers, dealmakers, and financial professionals work with complex information," said Tim Follett, Founder and CEO of StructureFlow. "That domain expertise has enabled us to build a product that solves real problems for some of the world's most sophisticated firms. Lloyd brings the technical leadership and AI product experience to unify our product and engineering strategy, accelerate our release cadence, and turn an ambitious technology vision into meaningful outcomes for our clients globally."

Allen's appointment advances StructureFlow's commitment to building an AI-first product and engineering organization bringing in senior technical leadership with experience of building and operating AI-first functions, so the company can deliver high-impact capabilities faster for the professionals who rely on it. StructureFlow serves clients across the legal, financial, tax, accounting, consulting, and advisory sectors organizations where structural complexity is often acute and is advancing Structural Intelligence as a distinct category of enterprise software.

"AI is an extraordinary enabler, but implementing AI without a deep understanding of the professional's or firm's problems rarely produces a differentiated product," said Allen. "StructureFlow already has the two things that matter most: a strong technology foundation and domain expertise that runs throughout the business. The opportunity is to bring those elements even closer together, accelerate the delivery of high-impact capabilities, and build a platform that goes far beyond traditional diagramming and into Structural Intelligence."

Allen brings more than a decade of experience developing enterprise software, scaling engineering teams, and bringing artificial intelligence products into production. He joins StructureFlow from Focaldata, where he served as Vice President of Engineering and led the development of AI-first products for the market research industry, including an agentic AI co-worker designed to help users conduct and interpret research.

Previously, Allen spent more than six years at Eigen Technologies, serving first as Director of Product Engineering and later as Vice President of Engineering. Eigen was an early pioneer in applied artificial intelligence and no-code machine learning, enabling professionals in legal and financial services to train models and extract data from complex documents without requiring specialized technical expertise. Earlier in his career, Allen held software engineering positions at Arm and Ocado Technology.

StructureFlow Introduces New Data Driven Visual Category Structural Intelligence

StructureFlow is creating a new category: Structural Intelligence. The StructureFlow product is a data-driven visual workspace for mapping and modeling complex structures entities, jurisdictions, ownership relationships, transaction steps, and other structural information and empowering professionals to make decisions and move projects forward. By turning structural information into clear, collaborative, data-connected views, the platform helps teams work together more effectively throughout the lifecycle of a legal matter or transaction. Its expanding AI capabilities help professionals extract information from existing documents, identify relationships, and convert source material into structured visual models.

Allen's appointment follows another key addition to the company's leadership, Neal Chatrath joining as President of StructureFlow in July 2026.

About StructureFlow:

StructureFlow is the leading provider of Structural Intelligence technology offering a data-driven visual workspace for mapping and modeling complex structures and empowering professionals to make decisions and move projects forward. It gives professionals mastery over structural complexity: the clarity to see, the confidence to navigate, and the command to turn complexity into competitive advantage. Built for how people fundamentally understand complex information, StructureFlow helps teams collaborate, communicate, and execute with greater precision in high-stakes environments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260813003782/en/

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Kari Hughes

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