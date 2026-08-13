Sibannac, Inc. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Strategic Collaboration and Potential Reverse Merger Focused on Advancing Patient Health Potential

Special Purpose Vehicle to Be Formed in Connection With Proposed Transaction

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC), ("Sibannac" or the "Company"), a Nevada corporation focused on next-generation wellness solutions, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with two strategic partners.

Under the terms of the LOI, the parties intend to explore a potential business relationship, collaboration, and transaction centered on helping patients reach their maximum health potential through an expanding network of clinicians. One partner is an established developer of turnkey clinical platforms already serving hundreds of clinicians who prescribe GLP-1 medications, as well as groups engaged in peptide research and related therapeutic applications, with meaningful commercial scale in the current market. The other strategic partner is part of a network that has developed an at-home genetic test designed to provide insight into genetic factors associated with GLP-1 response and tolerability, and is expanding into additional genetic tests, customized nutraceuticals, a health-optimization (healthmaxxing) phone app, and related offerings, supported by laboratory capabilities within their own network.

Central to the discussions is the proposed formation of a new Arizona limited liability company to serve as a special purpose vehicle (the "SPV"). The SPV is contemplated to be reverse-merged into Sibannac, Inc., or to otherwise effect a business combination that would position the combined entity to advance these health-focused initiatives through a growing clinician network.

"This Letter of Intent marks an important step toward building a more complete platform for patient health," said David Mersky, Chief Executive Officer of Sibannac. "By bringing together an established clinical infrastructure already serving hundreds of clinicians with advanced genetic insights, personalized nutraceuticals, and digital health tools, we see a clear path to helping patients achieve their maximum health potential. If the contemplated transaction is successfully completed, we currently believe the combined platform has the potential to contribute meaningful revenue to SNNC. The strategic fit is compelling, and we are focused on advancing these discussions."

About Sibannac, Inc.

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and headquartered in Paradise Valley, Arizona. The Company is focused on next-generation wellness solutions. Additional information is available at www.snncinc.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Sibannac, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sibannac-inc.-otcid-snnc-enters-into-non-binding-letter-of-inten-1206824