Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Zero Negative has expanded its 3D web design services, with live client projects for Advida and Roberts Communications demonstrating how interactive 3D websites can be applied for commercial brands.

The projects highlight the agency's focus on creating immersive web experiences that move beyond static website design.

Zero Negative expands its 3D web design services with interactive websites.

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Zero Negative provides web design and development, UI/UX design, branding, web application development, and immersive digital experiences, including interactive web design projects for organizations seeking more engaging online experiences.

The agency has applied these capabilities across client projects, including interactive website experiences for:

Advida:

Designed and developed an interactive website featuring 3D elements, particle effects, and custom animations.

Created a 3D web experience for Advida, an adtech company, to differentiate its digital presence in the market.

Roberts Communications:

Designed and developed a custom 3D website for Roberts Communications.

Delivered the project as part of Zero Negative's 2024 client portfolio, showcasing the agency's 3D web design and development capabilities.

Zero Negative provides web design and development, UI/UX design, branding, web application development, and immersive digital experiences. The agency says demand for more engaging online experiences has led more organizations to consider interactive web design as part of their digital presence.

"3D web design gives brands another way to present information and create interactive digital experiences," said Giovanni Dafa at Zero Negative. "Our work with Advida and Roberts Communications reflects how interactive elements can be incorporated into websites designed for commercial audiences."

The agency's portfolio includes projects spanning healthcare, technology, consumer brands, and professional services, with 3D web design joining its broader suite of digital design and development services.

About Zero Negative:

Zero Negative is a Boston-based design agency specializing in web design, custom applications, branding, and UI/UX design. With a focus on innovation and user-centric experiences, the agency has worked with top brands to create impactful digital solutions.

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Source: DesignRush