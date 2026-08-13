Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and a leading web hosting provider, announced a complimentary live webinar for small business owners, designed to share guidance on how participants can build, manage and grow their websites more efficiently using AI-powered tools, managed WordPress hosting, and modern WordPress best practices.

Namecheap will host a live webinar on building, managing, and growing a WordPress website with AI | Source: Namecheap

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The webinar, How to Build, Manage & Grow Your WordPress Website With AI, will take place on August 21, 11 am ET. Registration is now open, and WordPress users, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and website creators are invited to attend.

During the live session, Rodney Brazil, SEO & Content Specialist at Namecheap, and Gonçalo Lourenco, Head of Cloud Engineering at Namecheap, will demonstrate practical ways to simplify every stage of managing a WordPress website, from essential tools to expanding functionality, using AI-assisted tools and WordPress solutions.

In just 60 minutes, attendees will learn how to:

Build a professional WordPress website using AI-powered website generation.

Reduce the time spent managing WordPress through managed hosting.

Choose the essential plugins and AI tools for website management.

Create custom features using AI-assisted development tools.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session, ask questions directly to the presenters, and participate in a giveaway.

Join Rodney Brazil and Gonçalo Lourenco on August 21 at 11 AM ET. Register at: Webinar: How to build, manage & grow your WordPress website with AI.

About Namecheap:

Namecheap is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 23 million domains under management, Namecheap.com is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com. Namecheap, Namecheap.com, EasyWP, Unbox and Spaceship are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Namecheap, Inc.

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Source: DesignRush