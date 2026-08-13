EdgeMode Inc.: EdgeMode and BlackBerry AIF Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Create BLACK AI, a Publicly Listed AI Infrastructure Development Platform

Combined power of the two companies will create a single integrated platform to meet global demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure, from land and power, to engineering, connectivity, and partnerships

Initial focus across Spain and Panama, with ambitions to expand to additional international markets

BLACK AI's Vision 2035 sets out a long-term strategy to develop, monetize, build, and selectively own AI infrastructure assets

Hear more about BLACK AI in this Core Finance interview with Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, and Jose Mora, CEO of BlackBerry AIF

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM) and BlackBerry Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining their intention to merge and create BLACK AI, a publicly listed AI infrastructure development platform.

The proposed merger remains subject to final commercial terms, due diligence, definitive agreements, and customary closing conditions.

Rather than simply combining two businesses, the proposed transaction brings together complementary capabilities developed over almost twelve months of close collaboration between the two management teams. Throughout that period, both organizations recognized a shared ambition to build a long-term international AI infrastructure platform capable of developing, financing, and ultimately owning world-class AI infrastructure assets.

BLACK AI will combine EdgeMode's public-company platform and AI infrastructure portfolio with BlackBerry AIF's expertise in project development, renewable energy, infrastructure, and commercial execution.

The combined platform is initially focused on Spain and Panama, with ambitions to expand into additional international markets where the long-term fundamentals for AI infrastructure development are attractive.

Artificial Intelligence is driving one of the largest infrastructure investment cycles in history. Meeting that demand requires far more than constructing data centers. It requires access to land, power, permitting, engineering, connectivity, capital, and strategic partnerships. BLACK AI's objective is to bring those capabilities together within a single integrated platform.

Vision 2035

BLACK AI's long-term strategy, Vision 2035, provides a disciplined roadmap for creating shareholder value by developing AI infrastructure projects, selectively monetizing assets at the Ready-to-Build stage, progressing selected projects further through development and construction where appropriate, and ultimately building a portfolio of strategically owned infrastructure capable of generating long-term recurring cash flow.

The strategy is intended to provide flexibility while allowing the business to capture value throughout the entire infrastructure development lifecycle.

Charlie Faulkner, Chief Executive Officer of EdgeMode, commented: "What excites me most isn't the transaction itself, it's the partnership behind it. Over the past year, Jose, Simon, and I have built enormous trust, respect, and friendship. The more we worked together, the more obvious it became that we weren't trying to build competing businesses, we were trying to build the same company.

"Jose has assembled an outstanding team with exceptional technical and commercial expertise, and together we believe we have the opportunity to build something truly special. BLACK AI combines project development capability, strategic partnerships, and access to the public capital markets in a way that positions us to pursue a genuinely long-term vision.

"AI infrastructure is one of the defining investment themes of our generation, and we believe BLACK AI has the opportunity to become a significant international platform over the decade ahead."

Jose Mora, Chief Executive Officer of BlackBerry AIF, commented: "This partnership is built on a shared vision, complementary expertise, and a common ambition to build something exceptional. By bringing together our development capability with EdgeMode's public-market platform, we believe BLACK AI will be well positioned to develop large-scale AI infrastructure across multiple international markets.

"We believe speed, execution, and long-term thinking will define the winners in this industry, and together we are creating a platform designed to achieve exactly that."

Subject to completion of the proposed merger, BLACK AI intends to establish itself as a leading AI infrastructure development platform, initially focused on Spain and Panama while pursuing additional opportunities in carefully selected international markets as part of its Vision 2035 strategy.

About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.



About BlackBerry AIF

BlackBerry Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is a premier investment vehicle specializing in the development of next-generation data-center infrastructure tailored for AI and hyperscale workloads. Based in Spain, the fund prioritizes projects that emphasize sustainability, performance, and strategic connectivity-serving as a key enabler for hyperscalers, cloud providers, and AI innovators across Europe.



Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EdgeMode's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future financial performance, expected market growth, construction timelines, and expansion potential. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to integration of acquired assets, construction delays or cost overruns, challenges in client acquisition, changes in demand for AI and HPC infrastructure, regulatory changes, availability and cost of power, and general economic and market conditions. EdgeMode undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Jamie Kightley

IBA International - PR for EdgeMode

Email: edgemode@iba-international.com

Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

Email: hello@edgemode.io