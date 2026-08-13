HeartCore Enterprises Inc.: HeartCore Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) ("HeartCore" or the "Company"), an IPO consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Recent Operational Highlights

As of June 30, 2026, HeartCore was engaged with 16 Go IPO clients, including 6 clients currently in various stages of preparation for potential initial public offerings and U.S. exchange listings.

Entered into an agreement with Luvina Software Joint Stock Company to divest the Company's 51% equity interest in HeartCore Luvina Vietnam Company Limited ("HeartCore Luvina") as part of ongoing portfolio optimization.

Completed the strategic divestiture of Sigmaways, Inc. ("Sigmaways"), concentrating the Company's business on Go IPO consulting, capital markets advisory, and financial services.

Regained compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).





Management Commentary

HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented: "During the first half of 2026, we took decisive steps to simplify HeartCore's operating structure and sharpen our strategic focus. The divestiture of Sigmaways and the pending disposition of our 51% equity interest in HeartCore Luvina Vietnam represent important components of our ongoing portfolio optimization and will allow us to further concentrate resources on our core Go IPO and planned launch of our financial services business. The Nasdaq listing environment remains selective and compliance-driven, reinforcing the importance of disciplined client selection and thorough preparation. Accordingly, we are prioritizing opportunities with clients that we believe demonstrate stronger fundamentals, organizational readiness, and a clear path toward satisfying U.S. regulatory and exchange-listing requirements. With a streamlined portfolio and a more focused pipeline, we believe HeartCore is better positioned to deepen client relationships and advance its capital markets and financial services initiatives."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues increased by 71.6% to $321,000, compared to $187,000 in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in software development services revenue in connection with additional customer orders obtained by HeartCore Luvina, the Company's Vietnamese subsidiary, partially offset by a decrease in Go IPO consulting services revenue primarily due to fewer Go IPO customers and extensions of IPO timelines by IPO customers during the current period.

Gross loss was $70,000, compared to gross loss of $23,000 in the same period last year. The increase in gross loss was primarily due to a decrease in gross profit from Go IPO consulting services, as the Company devoted additional efforts and resources, and incurred more outsourcing expenses, to enhance its Go IPO consulting customer experience, partially offset by an increase in gross profit from software development services in light of the increase in sales.

Operating expenses were $754,000, compared to $745,000 in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative expenses, partially offset by a decrease in selling expenses.

Net loss was $2.0 million, compared to net income of $1.1 million in the same period last year, as a result of the aforementioned increase in gross loss, a shift from other income to other expenses, and a loss from discontinued operations.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.3) million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.1) million in the same period last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Financial Results

Revenues increased by 25.9% to $554,000 for the first six months of 2026, compared to $440,000 in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in software development services revenue in connection with additional customer orders obtained by HeartCore Luvina, partially offset by a decrease in Go IPO consulting services revenue primarily due to fewer Go IPO customers and extensions of IPO timelines by IPO customers during the current period.

Gross loss was $178,000, compared to gross profit of $75,000 in the same period last year. The decline in gross profit was primarily due to a decrease in gross profit from Go IPO consulting services, as the Company devoted additional efforts and resources to enhance its Go IPO consulting customer experience, resulting in a gross loss from Go IPO consulting services, partially offset by an increase in gross profit from software development services in light of the increase in sales.

Operating expenses were $2.0 million, compared to $1.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative expenses, partially offset by a decrease in selling expenses.

Net loss was $4.0 million, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million in the same period last year, as a result of the aforementioned decrease in gross profit, an increase in other expenses, and a loss from discontinued operations.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.9) million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.2) million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $587,000.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a leading consulting services company providing U.S. market listing support and related advisory services primarily to Japanese corporate clients. For more information, please visit https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities, changes in fair value of investment in warrants, changes in fair value of derivative liability, interest income, interest expenses, other income, and other expenses.

This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP").

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the Company's core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For the six months ended June 30,

Item 2026 2025 Net loss ($4.0) million ($2.1) million (+) Depreciation $0.0 million $0.0 million (+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities $0.8 million $0.9 million (+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants $0.0 million ($0.1) million (+) Changes in fair value of derivative liability ($0.0) million $0.0 million (+) Interest income ($0.0) million ($0.0) million (+) Interest expenses $0.0 million $0.0 million (+) Other income ($0.0) million ($0.0) million (+) Other expenses $0.3 million $0.0 million Adjusted EBITDA ($2.9) million ($1.2) million



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believed," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore's control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

HTCR@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860



HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2026

2025

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 587,074 - 1,904,826 Accounts receivable 62,770 22,830 Investments in marketable securities 2,668,317 3,690,187 Prepaid expenses 114,340 127,565 Deferred offering costs 250,000 250,000 Other current assets 113,670 208,503 Current assets of discontinued operations - 920,683 Proceeds receivable from sale of discontinued operations 467,970 1,291,298 Total current assets 4,264,141 8,415,892 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 252,389 275,465 Operating lease right-of-use assets 412,976 17,781 Long-term investment in warrants 121,774 280,924 Deferred tax assets 22,286 23,121 Security deposits 270,525 281,313 Other non-current assets 816 549 Non-current assets of discontinued operations - 29,437 Long-term proceeds receivable from sale of discontinued operations 3,520,918 3,736,995 Total non-current assets 4,601,684 4,645,585 Total assets - 8,865,825 - 13,061,477 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 286,711 - 299,042 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 33,946 124,618 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 88,057 64,203 Due to related party 460 285 Insurance premium financing 66,327 13,430 Operating lease liabilities, current 280,326 17,781 Income tax payables 1,737,804 1,857,386 Deferred revenue 568,773 676,216 Derivative liability 74,461 121,719 Other current liabilities 523,236 526,984 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 1,628,586 Total current liabilities 3,660,101 5,330,250 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 139,094 - Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations - 448,376 Total non-current liabilities 139,094 448,376 Total liabilities 3,799,195 5,778,626 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; Series A convertible preferred shares, 4,000 shares designated, 617 and 1,017 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $748,228 and $1,158,362 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 419,741 691,858 Common shares, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 1,441,565 and 1,270,991 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively* 144 127 Additional paid-in capital 22,128,976 21,902,169 Accumulated deficit (17,650,321 - (13,755,534 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,702 - (58,497 - Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity 4,895,838 8,780,123 Non-controlling interests 170,792 (1,497,272 - Total shareholders' equity 5,066,630 7,282,851 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 8,865,825 - 13,061,477

HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

Revenues - 553,926 - 439,909 Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues resulting from transactions with a related party of $151,143 and $265,678 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, and of $31,328 and $56,523 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively) 732,056 365,142 Gross profit (loss) (178,130 - 74,767 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 69,203 214,596 General and administrative expenses (including general and administrative expenses resulting from transactions with a related party of nil for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and of $11,433 and $29,048 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively) 1,888,888 1,708,906 Total operating expenses 1,958,091 1,923,502 Loss from continuing operations (2,136,221 - (1,848,735 - Other income (expenses): Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities (817,491 - (928,955 - Changes in fair value of investment in warrants (16,635 - 72,660 Changes in fair value of derivative liability 47,258 - Interest income 601 3,444 Interest expenses (4,477 - (5,874 - Other income 31,181 22,995 Other expenses (349,386 - (913 - Total other income (expenses) (1,108,949 - (836,643 - Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (3,245,170 - (2,685,378 - Income tax expense 38,341 45,581 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (3,283,511 - (2,730,959 - Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax (732,723 - 655,084 Net income (loss) (4,016,234 - (2,075,875 - Less: net income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 30,074 18,888 Less: loss from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests (151,521 - (107,673 - Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (3,894,787 - (1,987,090 - Dividends accrued on Series A convertible preferred shares (47,324 - (611 - Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. common shareholders - (3,942,111 - - (1,987,701 - Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (34,513 - 48,038 Total comprehensive income (loss) (4,050,747 - (2,027,837 - Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (130,384 - (89,935 - Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. - (3,920,363 - - (1,937,902 - Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. per common share* Basic - (2.51 - - (2.49 - Diluted - (2.51 - - (2.49 - Income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share* Basic - (0.43 - - 0.69 Diluted - (0.43 - - 0.69 Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. per common share* Basic - (2.94 - - (1.80 - Diluted - (2.94 - - (1.80 - Weighted average common shares outstanding* Basic 1,341,297 1,103,617 Diluted 1,341,297 1,105,245