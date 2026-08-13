Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12FFH | ISIN: US5128161099 | Ticker-Symbol: 6LA
Tradegate
10.08.26 | 09:30
138,00 Euro
+2,99 % +4,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,00136,0015:50
134,00136,0015:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 14:36 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lamar Advertising Company: Lamar Advertising Acquires Assets of AdSource Outdoor in UPREIT Transaction

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) ("Lamar" or the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising assets, announced today that it has acquired the assets of AdSource Outdoor Advertising ("AdSource") in the second-ever UPREIT transaction in the billboard industry.

The acquisition, which closed on August 12, adds more than 230 billboard faces in Louisiana, including 30 digital displays, to Lamar's portfolio. The pending acquisition was disclosed on the Company's recent earnings call.

AdSource was launched in Lake Charles, LA, in 2003 by local entrepreneurs Paul Bonin, Keith Duplechin and Russell Tauzin, who later expanded the company's footprint across Louisiana.

In this transaction, AdSource contributed its assets to Lamar Advertising Limited Partnership ("Lamar LP"), the operating partnership subsidiary of Lamar that holds the Company's assets. In return, the owners of AdSource received common units of Lamar LP, with each common unit of Lamar LP designed to track the value of a share of Lamar's Class A common stock. Holders of the Lamar LP common units receive cash distributions on each common unit in an amount equal to the per share dividend paid on Lamar's common stock. Common units of Lamar LP are convertible into cash or shares of Class A common stock of Lamar.

The transaction was enabled by Lamar's organization as an UPREIT, or Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment Trust. This structure allows Lamar to issue partnership units of Lamar LP to billboard owners on a tax-deferred basis in connection with acquisitions.

"We are thrilled to add AdSource's inventory, which will further strengthen our portfolio in southwest Louisiana," said Sean Reilly, Lamar's chief executive officer. "Kudos to Paul, Keith and Russell on the business they've built. We welcome them as partners, and we look forward to completing additional UPREIT transactions with owners who share an interest in diversifying their asset bases in a tax-efficient manner."

"The co-founders and I take great pride in the AdSource plant and in everything that our team has contributed over the years," said Paul Bonin, managing partner of AdSource. "As we planned for our next steps, the right decision was transitioning the business to Lamar, with its scale, resources and distinguished track record of success. The UPREIT structure allows us to stay invested in the growth of the outdoor advertising business and to continue compounding value behind Lamar's proven stewardship. We appreciate the opportunity and the smooth transaction process."

Johnsen, Fretty & Co., LLC, acted as financial advisor to AdSource, while McGrath North Mullin & Kratz acted as legal advisor. Kean Miller LLP and Hogan Lovells US LLP acted as legal advisors to Lamar.

Company Contact:Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.