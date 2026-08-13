Pacific Financial Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger Agreement

ABERDEEN, Wash., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (the "Company"), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific, announced that at the special meeting of shareholders held on August 12, 2026, the Company's shareholders approved the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 30, 2026 (the "Merger Agreement"), between Banner Corporation ("Banner") and the Company, pursuant to which, subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, the Company will merge with and into Banner, with Banner surviving the merger. The Company and Banner expect the closing of the merger to occur in the third quarter of 2026, subject to final regulatory approval and satisfaction or waiver of the other closing conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement.

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At June 30, 2026, the Company had total assets of $1.26 billion and operated fifteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and three branches in the communities of Clatsop and Clackamas counties in Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company's website at www.bankofthepacific.com . Member FDIC.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected timing of the merger. Such statements are based on information available at the time of communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. This risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the parties may not meet expectations regarding the timing of the proposed merger, that required regulatory approvals may not be obtained or such approvals may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, there may be challenges in satisfying the other conditions to completion of the merger, or the merger may fail to close for any other reason. Any forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information at the time the statement is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Denise Portmann, President & CEO

Carla Tucker, EVP & CFO

360.533.8873