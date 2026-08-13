Satellogic, Inc.: Satellogic Appoints Jamil Kawar as Senior Vice President, Space Systems

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), the infrastructure company for Persistent Global Intelligence, today announced that Jamil Kawar has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Space Systems. In this role, Kawar will join Satellogic's Space Systems sales team, working with governments and commercial partners worldwide to deliver sovereign satellite constellations and mission-critical space infrastructure.

Kawar's appointment comes as governments around the world increasingly seek to own and operate their own satellite capabilities rather than rely solely on tasking-based access to imagery. Satellogic's Space Systems offering, built on the same technology and manufacturing base that powers its own constellation, allows nations and organizations to stand up independent, sovereign Earth Observation capabilities with superior unit economics and at unprecedented speed.

"Jamil brings a rare combination of regional relationships, commercial discipline, and deep technical fluency in space systems and satellite sales," said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic. "Governments are moving to secure sovereign space capabilities at an increasing pace. Jamil's experience closing complex, high-stakes programs across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond will be instrumental in scaling our Space Systems business to meet that demand."

Kawar joins Satellogic with more than two decades of experience across the aerospace, defense, and space domains, with particular depth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, International Satellite Sales at BlackSky, where he led international satellite sales across space-based intelligence, defense, and space systems. Prior to BlackSky, Kawar spent nearly seven years at ICEYE, where he held a series of progressively senior roles including Vice President, Space Missions, MENA; Head of Space Systems Sales, MENA; Director, Global Sales; and Regional Director, MENA - helping build ICEYE's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) business from the ground up in the region.

Earlier in his career, Kawar served as Business Development Manager for the Defence Business Unit at Wincanton and as Senior Business Development Manager at Prenax Ltd. He also spent 17 years as Director of Business Development at AMAN Management Consultancy Co. Ltd. in Amman, Jordan, and the UK, and founded and led K5 Global Ltd, a business intelligence consultancy. Kawar is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Governments and defense organizations are no longer content to simply buy imagery, they want to own the means of production," said Kawar. "Satellogic has built exactly the kind of vertically-integrated, cost-efficient platform that makes sovereign satellite programs achievable for a much broader set of customers. I'm excited to help partners around the world stand up their own space capabilities and to be part of a team that is redefining what's possible in Earth Observation and persistent global intelligence."

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) builds the infrastructure for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI): continuous, proactive awareness of the places, assets, and activities that matter. The company combines high-cadence satellite collection, best-in-class technology, AI-accelerated workflows, and sovereign-trusted architecture to help customers move from episodic imagery to persistent monitoring programs.

Satellogic serves allied defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial markets that need reliable, scalable awareness of change across large portfolios of sites. Customers can begin with discovery, expand into persistent monitoring, and build toward dedicated or sovereign-controlled capacity as their mission requirements grow. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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