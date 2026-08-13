SS Innovations International, Inc.: SS Innovations Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - SS Innovations International, Inc. (the "Company" or "SS Innovations") (Nasdaq: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Overview

Revenue increased 39.4% to $13.9 million from $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Gross margin equaled 50.9%, compared to 59.1% in the second quarter of 2025.

Gross profit rose 20.0% to $7.1 million from $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Net loss of $2.7 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 30, up 30.4% from 23 installations in the second quarter of 2025.

First Half 2026 Overview

Revenue increased 65.6% to $25.0 million from $15.1 million in the first half of 2025.

Gross margin expanded to 49.6% from 46.3% in the first half of 2025.

Gross profit rose 77.5% to $12.4 million from $7.0 million in the first half of 2025.

Net loss of $6.2 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the first half of 2025.

SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 56, up 47.4% from 38 installations in the first half of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026

Long-term debt of $0.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $13.6 million, excluding restricted cash.

SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 224 systems across twelve countries and cumulative surgeries reached 12,272, including 175 telesurgeries, 637 cardiac procedures and 222 pediatric surgeries.

CEO Commentary

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, "SS Innovations delivered record quarterly revenue of $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, up 39% year over year, reflecting strong adoption of our advanced SSi Mantra surgical robotic system by leading hospitals and surgeons in India and abroad. We continue to expand awareness of the SSi Mantra's cutting-edge surgical robotic technology, differentiated features, user friendliness, training capabilities, and cost efficiency. Recently the SSi Mantra has been showcased in several high-profile international long-distance telesurgeries as well as at this year's Global Multi-Specialty Robotic Surgery Conference in New Delhi, which we hosted, and the 2026 Society of Robotic Surgery Annual Meeting in Florida. We appreciate the widespread positive reception of the SSi Mantra at these events and were excited to win the 'Outstanding Company' category at the 2026 Surgical Robotics Industry Awards in June."

Dr. Srivastava continued, "We remain enthusiastic about our ability to lead our foundational market of India, which is immense and growing, while expanding our global footprint in underserved countries and aiming for entry into the United States and European Union. We expect the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to complete its review of our 510(k) premarket notification for the SSi Mantra by the end of the first quarter of 2027. We also continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE marking certification for the SSi Mantra, which we believe we can obtain by the end of 2026. Our SSI Mantra has been engineered for precision, built to perform, and created to democratize access to advanced surgical robotic care-all underpinning our confidence in the future."

Select Business Highlights in Second Quarter 2026

In April 2026, the Company hosted the Global Multi-Specialty Robotic Surgery Conference in New Delhi, India, bringing together distinguished surgeons, global thought leaders and prominent innovators to discuss and shape the future of robotic and minimally invasive surgery. The event drew more than 1,600 attendees and 1,800 virtual participants from 19 nations.

On May 7, 2026, the Company announced the successful completion of a landmark telesurgery performed in Perth, Australia, more than 4,500 miles from the patient in India, utilizing the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system (the "SSi Mantra") and the SSi MantrAsana tele-surgeon console.

On June 4, 2026, the Company announced the successful completion of a robotic-assisted heart procedure performed with the SSi Mantra across approximately 12,500 miles (20,000 kilometers) of fiber network distance between Guyana and India, making it the world's then longest-distance robotic telesurgery.

In June 2026, the Company won the Outstanding Company category at the 2026 Surgical Robotics Industry Awards, surpassing nine other well-established finalists vying for this coveted industry accolade.

In June 2026, the Company's subsidiary, the SS International Centre for Robotics Surgery, graduated its first class in a specialized training course designed to provide surgeons and other healthcare professionals with classroom instruction and hands-on learning in robotic-assisted cardiac surgery using the advanced SSi Mantra surgical robotic system.

Subsequent Event

On July 29, 2026, a team of surgeons led by Dr. Sudhir Srivastava utilized the SSi Mantra to perform a successful robotic telesurgery between Colombia and India, spanning more than 13,600 miles (22,000 kilometers) of fiber network distance and eclipsing the previous longest-distance telesurgery record also held by the Company. The telesurgery, a robotic sleeve gastrectomy, was performed remotely from Hospital Internacional de Colombia in Bucaramanga, Colombia on a patient located at Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics in Indore, India.

Revenue Breakdown and Summary of Installations / Surgeries

Category Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Variance Percentage System sales $8,781,038 $12,361,986 $3,580,948 40.8% Instrument sales 1,007,830 1,142,525 134,695 13.4% Warranty sales 193,359 419,002 225,643 116.7% Lease income 18,078 16,196 (1,882) -10.4% Total revenue $10,000,305 $13,939,709 $3,939,404 39.4% SSi Mantra installations 23 30 7 30.4% Cumulative installed base1 105 224 119 113.3% SSi Mantra surgeries 1,042 2,528 1,486 142.6% Cumulative surgeries1 4,657 12,272 7,615 163.5%



1 at period end

Category H1 2025 H1 2026 Variance Percentage System sales $13,283,520 $21,937,356 $8,653,836 65.1% Instrument sales 1,485,038 2,293,753 808,715 54.5% Warranty sales 315,863 776,688 460,825 145.9% Lease income 36,494 33,278 (3,216) -8.8% Total revenue $15,120,915 $25,041,075 $9,920,160 65.6% SSi Mantra installations 38 56 18 47.4% SSi Mantra surgeries 1,861 4,387 2,526 135.7%

About SS Innovations

SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company's product range includes its proprietary "SSi Mantra" surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of "SSi Mudra" surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical robotic procedures including cardiac surgery. Headquartered in India, SS Innovations is a U.S. company focused on expanding the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company's website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About the SSi Mantra

The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. The optional SSi MantrAsana tele-surgeon console is a portable, compact alternative to the SSi Mantra's standard surgeon command center that provides equivalent control functionality while enabling enhanced portability, ergonomic flexibility, and telesurgery capability. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery, and 5mm instruments for the pediatric population and ENT surgeries. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 170 different types of surgical procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "will," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "could," "seek," "designed," "potential," "forecast," "target," "objective," "goal," or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations' future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

The Equity Group

Kalle Ahl, CFA

T: (303) 953-9878

kalle.ahl@theequitygroup.com

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director

T: (212) 836-9608

devin.sullivan@theequitygroup.com

Media Contact:

RooneyPartners LLC

Kate Barrette

T: (212) 223-0561

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

Corporate Communications:

IBN.Ai

Austin, Texas

www.IBN.ai

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@IBN.Ai

SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 - Unaudited- ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 13,647,430 - 3,206,406 Restricted cash 8,648,461 5,937,650 Accounts receivable, net 16,986,089 12,398,542 Inventory 18,481,603 17,064,002 Prepaids and other current assets 13,690,369 10,166,823 Total Current Assets 71,453,952 48,773,423 Property, plant, and equipment, net 8,637,145 9,100,546 Right of use asset, net 3,045,707 2,754,020 Deferred tax assets, net 843,544 533,727 Accounts receivable, net-non-current 8,511,054 8,566,654 Restricted cash- non-current 375,132 458,964 Prepaids and other non-current assets 4,115,479 4,038,883 Total Assets , 96,982,013 , 74,226,217 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Bank overdraft facility - 14,634,960 - 11,442,948 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 687,707 579,169 Accounts payable 5,265,754 5,127,193 Deferred revenue 3,916,269 3,266,686 Accrued expenses & other current liabilities 7,387,037 5,825,702 Total Current Liabilities 31,891,727 26,241,698 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,549,823 2,337,697 Deferred Revenue- non-current 8,695,725 7,139,807 Other non-current liabilities 443,515 288,764 Total Liabilities , 43,580,790 , 36,007,966 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares of Series A, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 1 1 Common stock, 250,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 200,169,035 shares and 194,165,141 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 respectively 20,017 19,416 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,994,166 - (2,022,660 - Additional paid in capital 118,509,309 95,111,511 Capital reserve 899,917 899,917 Accumulated deficit (62,033,855 - (55,789,934 - Total stockholders' equity 53,401,223 38,218,251 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity , 96,982,013 , 74,226,217

SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

For The Three months ended June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 REVENUES System sales 12,361,986 8,781,038 Instrument sales 1,142,525 1,007,830 Warranty sales 419,002 193,359 Lease income 16,196 18,078 Total revenue , 13,939,709 , 10,000,305 Cost of revenue (6,838,759 - (4,085,247 - GROSS PROFIT 7,100,950 5,915,058 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research & development expense 2,395,694 498,600 Stock-based compensation expense 2,178,156 1,630,295 Depreciation and amortization expense 346,364 260,361 Selling, general and administrative expense 4,452,090 3,428,788 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 9,372,304 5,818,044 (Loss) / Profit from operations (2,271,354 , 97,014 OTHER INCOME/ (EXPENSE): Interest Expense (344,761 - (216,800 - Interest and other income, net 460,041 216,824 TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET 115,280 24 (LOSS) / PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,156,074 - 97,038 Income tax expense 505,276 353,729 NET LOSS , (2,661,350 , , (256,691 , Net loss per share - basic and diluted - (0.01 - - (0.00 - Weighted average- basic shares 200,136,068 193,571,635 Weighted average- diluted shares 209,422,550 202,835,698 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS NET LOSS , (2,661,350 , , (256,691 , OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation loss (404,867 - (66,014 - Retirement Benefit (25,651 - (35,660 - RECLASSIFICATION ADJUSTMENTS: Retirement Benefit (1) 3,033 - Income tax effects relating to retirement benefit (1) 6,456 5,772 TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (421,029 - (95,902 - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS , (3,082,379 , , (352,593 ,

(1) These are reclassified to net loss and are included in other expense in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

For The Six months ended June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 REVENUES System sales 21,937,356 13,283,520 Instrument sales 2,293,753 1,485,038 Warranty sales 776,688 315,863 Lease income 33,278 36,494 Total revenue , 25,041,075 , 15,120,915 Cost of revenue (12,612,904 - (8,118,649 - GROSS PROFIT 12,428,171 7,002,266 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research & development expense 3,391,134 1,508,695 Stock-based compensation expense 5,322,471 4,009,507 Depreciation and amortization expense 670,111 469,243 Selling, general and administrative expense 8,941,387 6,638,587 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 18,325,103 12,626,032 Loss from operations (5,896,932 , (5,623,766 , OTHER INCOME/ (EXPENSE): Interest Expense (628,812 - (596,705 - Interest and other income, net 938,451 636,156 TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET 309,639 39,451 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,587,293 - (5,584,315 - Income tax expense 656,628 353,729 NET LOSS , (6,243,921 , , (5,938,044 , Net loss per share - basic and diluted - (0.03 - - (0.03 - Weighted average- basic shares 198,083,415 186,244,872 Weighted average- diluted shares 207,369,897 195,502,268 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS NET LOSS , (6,243,921 , , (5,938,044 , OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation loss (1,961,978 - (59,138 - Retirement Benefit (20,870 - (19,822 - RECLASSIFICATION ADJUSTMENTS: Retirement Benefit (1) 6,089 - Income tax effects relating to retirement benefit (1) 5,253 5,772 TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (1,971,506 - (73,188 - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS , (8,215,427 , , (6,011,232 ,

(1) These are reclassified to net loss and are included in other expense in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)