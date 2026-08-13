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WKN: A1J1F6 | ISIN: US24372A3059 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 14:48 Uhr
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Koil Energy Solutions, Inc.: KOIL Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOIL Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, today announced its second quarter 2026 results.

  • Record revenue of $9.2 million, 78% year-over-year increase compared to second quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million, or 12% of revenue
  • Fourth quarter of sequential quarterly double-digit revenue growth
  • Record 115% year-over-year growth for services contracts
  • Revenues from fixed priced contracts grew 49% year-over-year
  • Major investment in rental equipment
  • New $5 million lending facility to support continued growth

"With strong momentum across the subsea industry, KOIL's team remains sharply focused on execution and growth, delivering record financial performance quarter after quarter." said Erik Wiik, President and Chief Executive Officer of KOIL Energy. "Our second-quarter results reflect the strength of a top-tier sales team and outstanding project execution. Bold investments in rental equipment and the flawless work of our service technicians fueled record-setting growth in our services business."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

For the three months ending June 30, 2026, KOIL Energy generated revenues of $9.2 million, 78% higher than the second quarter of 2025, and a 13% increase sequentially. This performance includes a 115% year-over-year increase in service revenue, highlighting the impact of our strategic investments and operational excellence.

Gross profit for the quarter totaled $3.0 million, or 32% of revenues, compared to $1.7 million, or 33% of revenues, during the second quarter of 2025. Selling, general, and administrative expenses during the quarter equaled $2.3 million, equal to the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA equaled 12% of revenue, representing a sequential increase of $546,000 and an increase of $955,000 compared with the second quarter of 2025.

Fixed price projects, or product manufacturing, grew by 49% year-over-year marking another quarter of high production activity. Revenue declined 21% sequentially due to lower percentage-of-completion revenue recognized from materials procurement. Nevertheless, the quarter reflected continued high project activity, including significant milestone achievements on major system projects. All milestones were achieved on time or ahead of schedule.

Corporate Updates

In June 2026, KOIL announced the award of a major project for subsea umbilical handling, spooling, and storage services. This project requires two large carousels, including a large mobile offshore carousel and a stationary land-based carousel to execute the work. This award was a pivotal moment for KOIL and further validates the Company's strategy to expand its rental equipment and services platform. The project is being executed by KOIL's experienced service team and contributed to second quarter results through rapid completion of construction activities and early mobilization of the assets. Most of the project work is expected to be performed during the second half of 2026, followed by the long-term storage of the customer's umbilical system.

To support execution of the project, KOIL secured financing and acquired a new mobile carousel, while also redeploying an underutilized carousel from its existing fleet. The newly acquired 3,500-metric-ton modular offshore carousel is designed to be assembled onboard a vessel, enabling rapid mobilization and redeployment to project locations in the United States and internationally. The carousel is essentially a new asset and is now ready for mobilization to its first project.

Subsequent to June 30, 2026, KOIL announced that it secured a significant contract in Brazil, marking the Company's first subsea umbilical maintenance campaign in the world's largest deepwater market. The project represents an important milestone in establishing KOIL as the preferred provider of subsea umbilical maintenance services in Brazil and the broader region.

To further expand KOIL's global reach, the Company also announced a strategic alliance with Pipeline Network, a consultancy focused on the oil and gas pipeline services sector, designed to expand its international presence, operational capabilities, and customer support across the Eastern Hemisphere.

The global subsea market remains highly attractive, with growth in greenfield developments complemented by even faster expansion in subsea tie-back projects, creating a compelling near-term and long-term global opportunity. Subsea tie-backs represent the core area of KOIL's expertise.

The Company has renewed its growth strategy called "KOIL 2030," which is a bold strategic roadmap focused on three pillars: 1) systems solution, 2) Brazilian expansion, and 3) rental equipment.

Shareholders can find a more detailed overview of the Company's strategy by visiting the investor relations section of KOIL's website.

KOIL will host an investor conference call to discuss its second quarter of 2026 results on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link or by dialing in. (See below for details.)

PARTICIPANT WEBCAST LINK:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3bo8td7p

PARTICIPANT DIALS:
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE) 1-833-630-1956
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-1837

The earnings release and a replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, www.koilenergy.com, under the "Investors" section.

About KOIL www.koilenergy.com

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, KOIL Energy's experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@koilenergy.com
281-862-2201

Financial Tables:

KOIL ENERGY SOLUTIONS, INC.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(UNAUDITED)
Comparative Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025
Revenues- 9,229 - 5,183 - 17,404 - 10,433
Cost of sales 6,248 3,454 11,810 7,052
Selling, general and administrative 2,303 1,964 4,648 3,693
Operating income (loss) 678 (235- 946 (312-
Total other (income) expense (4- 304 (2- 359
Income (loss) before income tax expense 674 69 944 47
Income tax expense 22 8 51 15
Net income (loss)- 652 - 61 - 893 - 32
Net income (loss) per share, basic- 0.05 - 0.01 - 0.07 - 0.00
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 12,256 12,088 12,227 12,088
Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, December 31,
(In thousands) 2026 2025
Assets:
Cash- 922 - 1,535
Account receivable, net 7,276 4,796
Other current assets 4,107 3,614
PP&E, net 5,634 3,642
Other non-current assets 5,984 6,227
Total assets- 23,923 - 19,814
Liabilities:
Current liabilities 8,509 5,140
Other long-term liabilities 5,253 5,711
Total liabilities 13,762 10,851
Stockholders' equity 10,161 8,963
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 23,923 - 19,814
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025
Net income (loss)- 652 - 61 - 893 - 32
Add: Interest expense (income), net 14 (2- 8 (16-
Add: Income tax expense 22 8 51 15
Add: Depreciation and amortization 181 156 359 303
Add: Share-based compensation 249 79 381 149
Add: (Deduct): Loss (gain) on sale of asset - (11- 1 (12-
Add:(Gain) on litigation settlement - (250- - (250-
Add: Restructuring costs - 122 - 279
Adjusted EBITDA- 1,118 - 163 - 1,693 - 500
Cash Flow Data
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands) 2026 2025
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities- (722- - (408-
Investing activities (1,750- (820-
Financing activities 1,857 (1-
Change in cash- (615- - (1,229-

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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