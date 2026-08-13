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PR Newswire
13.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Robinhood Ventures Fund II Raises $200 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 13th

  • Robinhood Ventures Fund II (NYSE: RVII) is set to make its NYSE debut today.
    • The business development company, a type of closed-end fund, priced shares at $25 apiece.
    • Sarah Pinto, head of Robinhood Ventures, will join NYSE Live to discuss the strategy behind the fund.
  • Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and AWS announce a deepening of their collaboration.
    • The collaboration looks to accelerate customer migration.
    • Executives from both companies will join NYSE Live to discuss how this will benefit enterprises.
  • Hyliion says it's secured a $41.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy
    • The company will design, develop, and deliver two multi-megawatt KARNO power modules.
    • Founder & CEO Thomas Healy will join NYSE Live to explain the company's larger strategy.
  • Investors digest the July Producer Price Index ahead of market open.
    • Economists expected to see headline figure increase by 4.9% year-over-year.

Opening Bell
Robinhood Ventures Fund II (NYSE: RVII) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Capital Group celebrates its Morningstar gold-rated active ETFs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robinhood-ventures-fund-ii-raises-200-million-in-ipo-nyse-content-update-302850879.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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