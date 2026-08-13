United Way of Greater St. Louis: The Power of Partnership

To help people live their best possible lives, United Way of Greater St. Louis connects donors, businesses, nonprofits, and members of the community to create stronger, healthier, and more equitable communities.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Many individuals nationwide are living paycheck to paycheck, making it challenging to handle emergencies in the present and plan for future goals. Vulnerable families are struggling to remain on track and meet basic needs on a monthly basis.

United Way of Greater St. Louis is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people live their best possible lives, supporting more than 1 million people in Missouri and Illinois every year. Across 16 counties, the organization helps one in three people through programs and initiatives that assist with immediate and long-term needs: health and well-being, community stability and crisis response, early childhood and youth success, jobs and financial mobility, and basic needs.

United Way of Greater St. Louis' impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region, and connecting local neighbors to service providers through its 211 referral line.

211, powered by United Way of Greater St. Louis, is on the frontlines of the organization's efforts to help people. Each year, 211 helps connect hundreds of thousands of individuals to local resources through a network of community partners.

Michelle Tucker, who has been president and CEO of the nonprofit since 2019, believes partnership is crucial to powering positive change. Driving cross-sector collaboration, she and her team connect donors, businesses, nonprofits, and members of the community to make real impact on both an individual and community-wide scale.

Tucker's leadership has been exceptional, navigating a persistently challenging fundraising landscape, a global pandemic, and the community's devastation following a recent tornado.

United Way of Greater St. Louis has provided more than $3 billion to its local communities since 1922, and continues to provide funding and support to nonprofits, programs, and services that help individuals and families throughout the St. Louis region.

A significant portion of these dollars raised comes from the nonprofit's annual community campaign-a coordinated fundraising effort that encourages individuals, companies, labor unions, agencies, and more to find ways to work together, get involved, and donate to create real, lasting change.

"I firmly believe we are only as strong as our most vulnerable neighbors," says Tucker. "We unite people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities where everyone can thrive. I'm proud to lead efforts built around the idea of uniting people to multiply our collective impact."

Greater Together

In the coming years, United Way of Greater St. Louis is listening closely to the needs of the community. The nonprofit is taking a proactive approach, adapting quickly to challenges and crises, such as its ongoing response to the devastating tornado that hit in May 2025. However, Tucker and team know they can't do this work alone.

Committed to being responsible and prudent stewards of each dollar they raise, the team at United Way of Greater St. Louis leverages relationships with myriad nonprofits, volunteers, and companies to maximize impact. By joining hands with United Way of Greater St. Louis, says Tucker, partners and donors can be confident that their contributions will make a real impact. She welcomes anyone who would like to donate, volunteer, or get involved with the organization to visit helpingpeople.org.

"Knowing that our efforts are making a tangible difference in people's lives is incredibly rewarding," says Tucker. "I want to thank our current donors, volunteers, and supporters for joining together with us each year to make a meaningful and life-changing difference for those who need our help."

Contact info:

314-421-0700

helpingpeople.org

SOURCE: United Way of Greater St. Louis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/united-way-of-greater-st.-louis-the-power-of-partnership-1203442