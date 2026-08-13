BODYWELLE Brings Professional Football-Level Recovery to Miami Beach With EMSculpt NEO

The Miami Beach practice offers the same EMSculpt NEO platform recently added to a professional football team's recovery program, including its functional health and rehabilitation protocols.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / In June, BTL Industries announced a collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys, under which the team incorporated EMSCULPT NEO into its athlete recovery and conditioning program. The announcement drew attention to a use of the technology that has developed alongside its better-known cosmetic applications, namely muscle activation and rehabilitation support.

BODYWELLE , a physician-led longevity and functional medicine practice in Miami Beach, has offered EMSculpt NEO since before that announcement and provides both its aesthetic and functional protocols. The practice is not affiliated with the Dallas Cowboys or the NFL and was not part of the June announcement by BTL. It operates the same platform.

What BTL Announced in June

According to BTL's June statement, the collaboration is intended to support player rehabilitation, recovery, strength, and performance through the demands of a professional football season. Britt Brown, the team's associate athletic trainer and director of rehabilitation, noted in the announcement that the technology stimulates and strengthens muscle differently than conventional approaches.

BTL has stated that its technologies are used by national sports federations, Olympic training organizations, and professional teams across a range of sports.

Functional Applications in a Clinical Setting

The characteristics that make the platform useful in athletic recovery are the same ones that apply in medical rehabilitation. The device generates muscle contractions at intensities the nervous system does not permit during voluntary movement, which allows a muscle group to be engaged without requiring the patient to perform the movement themselves.

At BODYWELLE, EMSculpt NEO for functional health and rehabilitation is delivered as a physician-directed treatment focused on functional outcomes rather than appearance. Protocols are developed following medical evaluation and may be considered for patients experiencing:

Muscle weakness resulting from injury or prolonged inactivity

Decreased muscle engagement after surgery or immobilization

Loss of strength with age that affects balance or stability

Muscle groups that remain difficult to activate despite consistent effort

The treatment is not a replacement for physical therapy, neurological care, or other medically necessary treatment. It is used as a complementary modality under physician supervision.

"EMSculpt NEO has a new function that's used for functional medicine," said Dr. Alonso Martin, founder of BODYWELLE. "This new feature is intended to actually help with physical therapy. So when someone is going through a rehab from an injury, from tight muscles, from tight fascia, and they're experiencing pain, there is now a feature on EMSculpt NEO that helps rehab that injury and helps provide less pain. So pain control and also more range of motion. You can move that joint better or that lower limb or upper limb and improve functioning."

How the Technology Works

EMSculpt NEO delivers radiofrequency energy and high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy through a single applicator. The radiofrequency component warms the tissue, while the electromagnetic component induces supramaximal contractions in the underlying muscle. A 30-minute session delivers approximately 20,000 contractions.

The platform carries FDA clearance for body contouring indications and, separately, for use under medical supervision as adjunctive therapy. Cleared applications for muscle stimulation include relaxation of muscle spasms, prevention or retardation of disuse atrophy, increasing local blood circulation, muscle re-education, and maintaining or increasing range of motion. The device is intended for patients 18 and older.

Muscle Preservation and Longevity

Multiple studies link greater muscle mass to lower mortality and longer lifespan. The most frequently cited is Srikanthan and Karlamangla, published in 2014 in the American Journal of Medicine as "Muscle Mass Index as a Predictor of Longevity in Older Adults." Using NHANES III data on 3,659 older adults, the study found that those in the highest quartile of muscle mass index had roughly 20% lower all-cause mortality than the lowest quartile (adjusted hazard ratio 0.80, 95% CI 0.66 to 0.97), independent of central obesity and other covariates.

That interest is sharpest among patients using GLP-1 medications for weight reduction, where rapid weight loss can reduce lean mass alongside fat, a pattern associated with sarcopenia and declining bone density.

"Building muscle is so important in fat reduction because muscle is more dense and metabolically active. So the more muscle you have, the easier it is for you to burn fat and lose weight," Dr. Martin said. "When people are on GLP-1s, there's a risk of losing muscle and also osteoporosis and sarcopenia, two conditions that can be prevented by building muscle and really focusing in on more muscle development and feeding your muscles with the right nutrients, protein, and peptides."

Availability in Miami Beach

EMSculpt NEO treatments are performed at BODYWELLE's Miami Beach office at 1060 Alton Road. Sessions require no anesthesia and no recovery period, and patients return to normal activity immediately. Treatment plans are determined during consultation and vary according to whether the goal is body contouring, functional recovery, or muscle preservation.

Dr. Alonso Martin completed his undergraduate work in neuroscience at UCLA, earned his medical degree at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and completed a family medicine residency at UC Irvine Medical Center. BODYWELLE received BTL's 2022 Best Clinical Outcomes Award for EMSculpt NEO.

Patients can contact the practice to schedule a consultation. Additional information about treatments and patient outcomes is available on the practice's Instagram .

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a physician-led longevity and functional medicine practice in Miami Beach, Florida, founded by Alonso Martin, MD. The practice provides longevity diagnostics, hormone and metabolic optimization, regenerative therapies, medically supervised weight management, body contouring, and functional rehabilitation. Treatment plans are developed under physician supervision with an emphasis on measurable physiological outcomes.

Contact Information

Dr. Alonso Martin, BODYWELLE

info@alonsomartinmd.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bodywelle-brings-professional-football-level-recovery-to-miami-beach-1206509