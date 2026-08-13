Pace Analytical: Pace Appoints Andy Fenny as President of Pace Life Sciences to Drive Strategic Growth?

Accomplished life sciences executive brings more than 20 years' experience of CDMO and pharmaceutical leadership to guide Life Sciences division

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Pace, a Science and Technology company, has appointed Andrew (Andy) Fenny as President of Pace Life Sciences, the organization's life sciences division, to lead the business into its next phase of strategic growth with a focus on expanding support and capacity for pharmaceutical and biotech clients across the development cycle.?

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations continue to face increasing pressure to accelerate development timelines, navigate scientific and regulatory complexity while managing rising costs. Pace Life Sciences is focused on helping customers address these challenges through seamless service, scientific certainty, and comprehensive solutions. ?

Fenny brings over two decades of experience across the CDMO and pharmaceutical sectors. He joins Pace Life Sciences from CDMO, SK Pharmteco where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to that role, he worked for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies as Chief Business Officer. His experience spans commercial strategy, business development, integrated operations, and client experience.?

"Andy joins Pace at a time when our customers need more than results. They need a partner who can help them navigate complex regulatory pathways and challenging market conditions," said Ken Beyer, CEO at Pace. "Andy's leadership and expertise will help us deliver the certainty companies need at every stage of the product lifecycle because every phase drives programs closer to patients waiting on treatments that change lives."???

"Pace Life Sciences has a strong foundation of scientific expertise, technical talent, and customer commitment," said Fenny. "As life sciences organizations look for partners who can help deliver with speed and accuracy amidst evolving challenges, Pace is well positioned to deliver integrated support so these organizations can move forward with greater confidence and continuity."?

Based out of Research Triangle Park in North Carolina, Fenny will lead all aspects of the division, build collaboration across all 8 Pace Life Sciences sites, and direct the delivery of the organization's service capabilities to support customers from early development through clinical supply and commercialization.?

Pace is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Aurora Capital Partners.?

###?

ABOUT PACE LIFE SCIENCES -

Pace Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of eight CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business.??

ABOUT PACE ?

Pace makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more in our Analytical Services Laboratories. Pace offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all.??

Media contact:

Brooke Schwartzel, Brand & Communications Manager?

Brooke.Schwartzel@pacelabs.com

Chelsea Simpson?

chelsea.simpson@pacelabs.com

SOURCE: Pace Analytical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pacer-appoints-andy-fenny-as-president-of-pacer-life-sciences-to-1206626