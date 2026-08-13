Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital Q2 Report: Multifamily Enters a Year of Normalization as Supply Falls and Capital Awaits the Right Entry Point

New research shows 2026 multifamily deliveries are projected to fall 36%, construction starts remain more than 50% below peak, and $174 billion in equity capital is positioned to deploy.

VIENNA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Viking Capital, a multifamily real estate investment firm, today announced the release of its Q2 2026 U.S. Multifamily Market Report, providing an updated analysis of national multifamily fundamentals, regional market conditions, capital markets, and the outlook for the remainder of 2026.

The report finds that the U.S. multifamily market is entering an important transition period following several years of elevated construction and changing economic and capital market conditions.

While fundamentals remain uneven across markets, the report points to a significant shift underway: new supply is declining rapidly, demand remains resilient, and the conditions shaping multifamily performance are becoming increasingly dependent on market-level fundamentals.

Three Key Findings From the Q2 Report

1. Multifamily Supply Is Declining Rapidly

Approximately 523,000 multifamily units were delivered in 2025, representing a decline of roughly 25% from the prior year. Deliveries are forecast to decline another 36% in 2026 to approximately 333,000 units, which would represent the lowest annual delivery total since 2014. Construction starts are also down more than 50% from their 2023 peak.

The decline in new construction is expected to have an increasingly meaningful impact on market fundamentals as existing inventory is absorbed and fewer new units enter the market.

2. Multifamily Fundamentals Remain Highly Uneven

National vacancy for institutional-quality multifamily properties was approximately 6.7%-6.8% in early 2026, while national occupancy reached approximately 94.1% in April, its lowest level since 2013. At the same time, Q2 net absorption was estimated at approximately 73,000 units, indicating that underlying rental demand remains substantial despite elevated supply.

The regional differences are particularly notable.

Gateway and Midwest markets have experienced stronger rent growth, while several Sun Belt markets-including Austin, Phoenix, Denver, and Tampa-continue to work through elevated levels of new supply and increased concessions.

The report highlights this growing divergence as one of the defining characteristics of the current multifamily cycle.

3. Capital Remains Positioned for Multifamily

Despite muted transaction activity, significant capital continues to target the sector. Approximately $174 billion in equity capital had been raised for U.S. multifamily acquisitions on a rolling two-year basis through Q1 2026, the largest amount among major commercial real estate asset classes.

At the same time, wide bid-ask spreads and continued uncertainty around financing costs have limited transaction volume.

The combination of substantial available capital, reduced construction, and repriced assets is creating a market characterized by high investor interest but selective transaction activity.

Looking Toward 2027

The report suggests that the effects of today's declining construction pipeline will become increasingly visible over the next 12-24 months.

As deliveries decline, markets currently experiencing elevated vacancy could begin to see improved occupancy and reduced concession pressure. The timing, however, will vary significantly by market.

Several Sun Belt markets are expected to require additional time to fully absorb existing inventory, while markets with more constrained supply are already experiencing stronger rent growth.

This divergence reinforces the importance of evaluating multifamily performance at the market and submarket level, rather than treating the U.S. multifamily sector as a single market.

A Changing Multifamily Investment Environment

The report also examines how changing supply dynamics, affordability, financing conditions, operating costs, and demographic trends are influencing the investment environment.

Asset values in many Sun Belt markets remain 20%-30% below 2022 peaks, while replacement costs have increased substantially since 2020.

At the same time, affordability constraints in the for-sale housing market continue to support renter demand, extending the length of time many households remain in rental housing.

Together, these factors are contributing to a multifamily market where near-term conditions remain challenging in some regions, while the medium-term supply outlook is becoming increasingly constructive.

About the Q2 2026 Multifamily Market Report

Viking Capital's Q2 report examines:

U.S. multifamily vacancy and absorption

Construction and delivery trends

Rent growth and concessions

Sun Belt market performance

Macroeconomic and demographic trends

Capital markets and transaction activity

Asset-class performance

Multifamily's role in diversified portfolios

Investment risks and headwinds

Trends to watch through the second half of 2026

The 2026-2028 multifamily outlook

The report draws on data and research from organizations including Yardi Matrix, Cushman & Wakefield, MSCI, Green Street, RealPage, CoStar, Apartments.com, the Federal Reserve, CBRE, and other industry and economic research providers.

Read the full Q2 2026 U.S. Multifamily Market Report:

Download the Q2 2026 Market Report

About Viking Capital

Viking Capital is a multifamily real estate investment firm focused on U.S. multifamily markets. The firm conducts research and analysis on multifamily market fundamentals, capital markets, and real estate investment trends.

Media Contact

Viking Capital

Samantha Parrinello

Director of Marketing

sparrinello@vikingcapllc.com

SOURCE: Viking Capital Investments LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/viking-capital-q2-report-multifamily-enters-a-year-of-normalization-as-supply-falls-and-1206687