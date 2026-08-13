New to The Street Signs 12-Part Media Series with SafeSpace Global

Integrated national campaign to feature long-form executive interviews, earned media, television commercials, outdoor billboards and accredited investor events

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / New to The Street today announced a 12-part media series with SafeSpace Global, launching a comprehensive communications campaign designed to build national awareness around the company, its leadership, technology and expansion strategy.

SafeSpace Global (SSGC ) operates at the intersection of security and artificial intelligence, developing solutions focused on protecting vulnerable populations and environments, including the elderly and schools-two large and increasingly important markets for next-generation security technology.

The 12-part series will combine New to The Street's television, digital, outdoor and event platforms to create sustained visibility as SafeSpace Global expands its presence and develops its U.S. market strategy.

The integrated campaign is expected to include:

Long-form executive interviews highlighting SafeSpace Global's technology, leadership and growth strategy

Earned media and editorial coverage surrounding company developments, partnerships and industry trends

National television commercials designed to expand brand and product awareness

Outdoor billboard campaigns providing high-impact exposure

Accredited investor events connecting company leadership with members of the investment community

Ongoing digital and social distribution designed to extend the reach and longevity of each piece of content

"Security technology is evolving rapidly as artificial intelligence creates new ways to protect people and communities," said Stephen Simon, Co-Founder and President of New to The Street. "SafeSpace Global is addressing important and growing markets where security, technology and human safety intersect. Through our 12-part series, we intend to build sustained awareness around the company, its technology and its mission as it expands across the United States."

Rather than relying on a single media appearance, the 12-part format is designed to build a continuing narrative around SafeSpace Global. New interviews, company milestones, partnerships, customer developments and market expansion can be incorporated throughout the series, creating an evolving communications platform.

The campaign will leverage New to The Street's established television and digital distribution ecosystem, complemented by outdoor media and in-person accredited investor events.

About SafeSpace Global

SafeSpace Global is focused on advancing security solutions utilizing technology and artificial intelligence to help protect people and environments, with particular emphasis on markets including elder safety and school security.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a long-running business television and multimedia platform providing companies with national television programming, digital distribution, executive interviews, outdoor advertising and investor-focused events.

Through its integrated media ecosystem, New to The Street develops ongoing campaigns designed to connect emerging and established companies with broad business and investment audiences.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-12-part-media-series-with-safespace-global-ssgc-1206927