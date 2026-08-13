Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure and frontier technology company, is pleased to provide an update on its investment in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX") following the successful SpaceX initial public offering.

Key Highlights:

Initial Liquid Position: Neptune has received its first tranche of 29,879 SpaceX shares (net of fees) following the expiration of the initial lock-up period. These shares are now freely tradable and valued at approximately CAD$6.1 million.

Significant Valuation Growth: Neptune holds a total of approximately 163,000 SpaceX shares, acquired at an average cost of roughly US$20 per share for a total cost of US$3.3 million.

Current Market Value: Based on SpaceX's current market price of approximately US$146 per share, Neptune's total position is valued at US$24 million (CAD$33 million) representing an over 7x multiple on the original investment.

The remaining shares in Neptune's portfolio will be systematically released in strict accordance with the predetermined lock-up release schedule. To date, Neptune has not liquidated any of its SpaceX holdings.

"We initially invested in SpaceX because of our deep conviction that it would evolve into one of the most consequential and valuable technology companies on earth," stated Cale Moodie, CEO of Neptune. "The recent IPO has unlocked tremendous value and liquidity for Neptune shareholders. We continue to see extraordinary upside ahead, and SpaceX remains a cornerstone, long-term holding for our Company."

Neptune views SpaceX as a dominant force uniquely positioned at the intersection of rapidly expanding global industries, including satellite communications, launch services, and orbital infrastructure. Moving forward, Neptune intends to actively manage this position to maximize long-term shareholder value.

This investment underscores Neptune's broader corporate mandate: combining its robust core digital asset portfolio with highly selective allocations into frontier technology businesses capable of driving exponential long-term growth.

About Neptune

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the growth and profitability of the investment in SpaceX; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309437

Source: Neptune Digital Assets Corp