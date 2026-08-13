Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Athos Metals Corp. ("Athos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the anticipated composition of its board of directors (the "Board") upon completion of its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P) ("Meed"), pursuant to which Athos and Meed will complete a three-cornered amalgamation resulting in a reconstituted, TSX Venture Exchange-listed issuer (the "Resulting Issuer").

Highlights - Anticipated Board of Directors

Michael Gunning, PhD, P.Geo . - A professional geologist with over 40 years of experience, including executive roles leading the sale of two companies through acquisitions of more than C$844 million; currently President & CEO of VR Resources Ltd which he founded in 2017 (TSXV: VRR). Dr. Gunning will provide an important transitional link to implement the exploration strategy in northwestern Ontario.

. - A professional geologist with over 40 years of experience, including executive roles leading the sale of two companies through acquisitions of more than C$844 million; currently President & CEO of VR Resources Ltd which he founded in 2017 (TSXV: VRR). Dr. Gunning will provide an important transitional link to implement the exploration strategy in northwestern Ontario. Michael Leskovec, CPA, CA - A capital markets executive with over 20 years of experience financing and building resource companies across mining, exploration and other capital-intensive sectors, is currently Chief Financial Officer of Juno International Corporation (TSXV: JUN.A).

- A capital markets executive with over 20 years of experience financing and building resource companies across mining, exploration and other capital-intensive sectors, is currently Chief Financial Officer of Juno International Corporation (TSXV: JUN.A). Matthew Filgate, BSc (Geology) - A geologist with over 17 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development, and corporate development, is currently President and CEO of GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL.V).

(Geology) - A geologist with over 17 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development, and corporate development, is currently President and CEO of GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL.V). Alex Bayer, LLB - A mining executive and securities lawyer with more than 20 years of experience building, financing, and governing publicly listed resource companies, continues as Athos' Chief Executive Officer and Director.

"As we move toward closing, we are building a board with the technical depth, capital markets experience, and governance discipline our shareholders expect," said Alex Bayer, Chief Executive Officer of Athos. "Our proposed directors bring complementary strengths in exploration, project finance, and public company oversight, and I look forward to their guidance as we advance the Empire District toward drilling and beyond."

Anticipated Board of Directors

Michael Gunning, PhD, P.GEO - Dr. Gunning is a professional geologist with over 40 years of experience in geological research, mineral exploration, and mining, including senior roles with Teck Resources. He has raised more than C$80 million in venture capital across four junior exploration companies, guiding Hathor Exploration through its $654 million acquisition by Rio Tinto and Alpha Minerals through its C$190 million acquisition as Executive Chairman. Dr. Gunning is currently President, CEO and Director of VR Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VRR), a company he founded in 2014 and focused on copper exploration in the western US. He is extensively published, a recipient of the Colin Spence AME Industry Award for mineral discovery, and past-President of numerous industry organizations.

Michael Leskovec, CPA, CA - Mr. Leskovec is a capital markets executive with over 20 years of experience financing and building high-growth companies across mining, exploration, and other capital-intensive sectors. He is Chief Financial Officer of Juno International Corporation (TSXV: JUN.A) and of Juno Corp., its cornerstone investment and an Ontario exploration company focused on the Ring of Fire. He has served in director and senior officer roles with several other TSX Venture Exchange-listed and CSE-listed issuers, and currently serves as a director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. (CSE: RSG).

Matthew Filgate, Bsc (Geology) - Mr. Filgate is a professional geologist with over 17 years experience in mineral exploration, mine development and corporate development. He is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL.V) which is focused on the critical minerals exploration in the United States. He previously served as Vice President, Corporate and Strategic Development of Talisker Resources Ltd. (TSX: TSK) from 2021 to 2024. Mr. Filgate brings a combination of technical exploration experience and corporate development and capital markets expertise to the Board.

Alex Bayer, LLB - Mr. Bayer is Athos' Chief Executive Officer and a mining executive and securities lawyer with more than 20 years of experience building, financing, and governing publicly listed resource companies. He has worked alongside Indigenous communities and advanced projects from early exploration through development. As General Counsel of a publicly listed mining company, he guided it from private explorer through its TSX Venture listing and into production, leading capital raises exceeding $75 million. Mr. Bayer will continue to lead Athos as Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment of the Board is subject to completion of the Transaction and, where applicable, receipt of all requisite regulatory, shareholder, and TSX Venture Exchange approvals. Full biographical and other required disclosure regarding the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer will be included in the Company's filing statement to be filed in connection with the Transaction.

About Athos Metals

Athos Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company identifying and advancing critical minerals prospects in Canada. Athos' initial focus is the 17,645-hectare Empire District Project, a district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE-Au exploration opportunity in northwestern Ontario. Athos has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Empire District Project from VR Resources Ltd. via an Acquisition Agreement dated February 25th, 2026. On June 3, 2026, Athos announced a definitive merger agreement with Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P), a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is expected to result in Athos becoming a publicly listed company in the coming months.

For additional information, please visit: www.athosmetals.com

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated composition of the Board, the completion of the Transaction, the timing and terms of the Transaction, the receipt of all requisite regulatory, shareholder, and TSX Venture Exchange approvals, and the Company's strategy, objectives, plans, anticipated activities, and future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding market conditions, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309355

Source: Athos Metals Corp.